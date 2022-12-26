ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Hill

Zelensky signs controversial law expanding government power to regulate media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a controversial statute expanding the government’s power to regulate media groups and journalists in the country. Zelensky signed the legislation on Thursday over the objections of media unions and press freedom organizations, who warned it will have a chilling effect on free speech. Under the new law, the…
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 313 of the invasion

Kyiv was hit by an “air attack” early on Monday with debris from a destroyed drone wounding one, the city’s mayor has said. Air raid sirens were announced just before midnight and explosions were reported in the capital’s northeastern Desnianskiy district with a 19-year-old man taken to hospital. The city military administration reported that 12 aerial targets were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence over Monday night.

