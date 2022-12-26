Kyiv was hit by an “air attack” early on Monday with debris from a destroyed drone wounding one, the city’s mayor has said. Air raid sirens were announced just before midnight and explosions were reported in the capital’s northeastern Desnianskiy district with a 19-year-old man taken to hospital. The city military administration reported that 12 aerial targets were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence over Monday night.

