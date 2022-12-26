Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Christian Zionist groups slam Ye’s antisemitism
Prominent Christian pro-Israel organizations are speaking out against Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) after the rapper used Christianity to justify a months-long series of antisemitic statements. “Christians are mandated by God to stand with the Jewish people,” Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI),...
Cleveland Jewish News
Wiesenthal Center publishes Top Ten antisemitism list for 2022
The Simon Wiesenthal Center on Thursday released its annual Global antisemitism Top Ten list in Jerusalem. The Wiesenthal list included an exclusive JNS report from November about a former German Lutheran bishop, Gerhard Ulrich, who is embroiled in an antisemitism scandal and yet was appointed to combat antisemitism in the state of Schleswig-Holstein.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Blau, wife attend White House Chanukah lighting
Celebrating Chanukah at the White House is an experience only so many can take part in. Among those receiving the honor this year was Rabbi Binyamin Blau and his wife, Faith. Attending the menorah lighting Dec. 19 as president of the Rabbinical Council of America, he said it was an incredible and impactful experience to attend as one of the 500 guests, many of whom are involved in organizations around the country representing a full spectrum of Jewish life.
Cleveland Jewish News
Desantis offered ‘Libs of TikTok’ founder a place to stay following doxxing
The founder of popular conservative Twitter account @libsoftiktok told Tucker Carlson in an interview released on Tuesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached out and offered her a place to stay following her doxxing. “When I was doxxed, someone from Ron DeSantis’ team called me,” Chaya Raichik told Carlson. “And...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Orthodox groups slam call to ban right-wing MKs from speaking engagements
The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and the Rabbinical Alliance of America condemned as liable to inspire “hate and anti-Israel sentiment” a recent open letter by a group of American rabbis from the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements pledging to block Religious Zionism Party members from speaking at their synagogues.
Cleveland Jewish News
George Santos maintains Jewish heritage claim even as he admits to lying about resume
(JTA) — George Santos, the congressman-elect whose resume and personal story have collapsed under scrutiny this month, said Monday that he still identifies as “Jew-ish” despite reports showing that his grandparents were Catholics born in Brazil, not Jews who fled the Nazis in Europe as he previously claimed.
