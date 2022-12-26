ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Texas QB Hudson Card reportedly transferring to Purdue

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Hudson Card is reportedly headed to the Big Ten.

ESPN reported Monday that Card, the Texas quarterback transfer, has committed to Purdue. Card was a redshirt sophomore at Texas this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in West Lafayette.

Card, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, played in 20 games over the past two years at Texas with five starts. He opened the 2021 season as the starter but was replaced by Casey Thompson. This season, he competed for the starting job with Quinn Ewers, the former No. 1 recruit in the nation. Ewers edged Card out, but Card ended up making three starts when Ewers was sidelined due to injury.

Overall, Card threw for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 65.5% of his attempts. His best game came this season when he completed 21-of-27 passes fpr 303 yards and three touchdowns in a win over West Virginia.

At Purdue, Card joins a program entering its first season under new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters, the former defensive coordinator at Illinois and Missouri, landed the head-coaching job after Jeff Brohm left for Louisville.

Walters hired Graham Harrell to be his offensive coordinator, giving Card a quarterback-friendly system to play in. Harrell is a former Texas Tech quarterback and a disciple of the Air Raid under Mike Leach. Harrell spent the 2022 season at West Virginia and had previous offensive coordinator stops at USC and North Texas. He also coached receivers under Leach at Washington State.

With Aidan O’Connell off to the NFL, Card will compete with Michael Alaimo and three-star freshman Ryan Browne for the starting quarterback job at Purdue.

The Boilermakers (8-5) won the Big Ten West this season and will conclude their season in the Citrus Bowl vs. No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.

