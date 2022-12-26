Read full article on original website
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor
In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 27
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta, Iowa AD, releases statement on Iowa SWARM Collective
Gary Barta addressed recent comments from Iowa SWARM Collective CEO Brad Heinrichs in a statement on Tuesday. Recently, Heinrichs revealed some frustrations from the collective in regard to the lack of support from the university athletic department. According to Heinrichs, the athletic department has withheld certain aspects of support until the collective agrees to abide by Title IX with payouts. As an entity that is not affiliated with the university, Heinrichs says the collective is not bound by Title IX.
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Response To Will Muschamp
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made a comment about Kirk Herbstreit that went viral. The duo met in the 1993 Citrus Bowl when Georgia earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes. Muschamp said he knew the Bulldogs would win the game. "Herbstreit got up and threw...
Ohio State Star Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
College football coaches have not been shy about accusing one another of tampering since the end of the regular season. Now, one of the sport's better wide receivers is shining a light on the issue. Speaking to reporters in advance of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against ...
saturdaytradition.com
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About The State Of Ohio State Football
It's been four seasons since Urban Meyer coached his final down for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and it's debatable whether the team is in a better place now than when he left them. In an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Meyer said that while Ohio State's...
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
