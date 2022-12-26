ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta, Iowa AD, releases statement on Iowa SWARM Collective

Gary Barta addressed recent comments from Iowa SWARM Collective CEO Brad Heinrichs in a statement on Tuesday. Recently, Heinrichs revealed some frustrations from the collective in regard to the lack of support from the university athletic department. According to Heinrichs, the athletic department has withheld certain aspects of support until the collective agrees to abide by Title IX with payouts. As an entity that is not affiliated with the university, Heinrichs says the collective is not bound by Title IX.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaytradition.com

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL

