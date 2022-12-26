ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?

Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State players let loose at arcade ahead of CFP Peach Bowl vs. Georgia

Ohio State football players need to have some fun, too. Ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl game, Buckeyes traveled to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in a video posted on the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl social accounts, Thursday morning. The vibes in the building were, dare we say,...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia: Prediction and preview

Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl will produce one of the teams to play for a national championship this season. Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ohio State vs. Georgia preview. Heading into Saturday’s game, the defending national champs...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp

As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference.  Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul

ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
COLUMBUS, OH
WYFF4.com

2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro

MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
CLEMSON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Basketball: Lanierland tournament field ready for 63rd edition

The state’s longest-running holiday tournament is set to begin on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff High School. The three-day tournament begins at the Bluff, with Day 2 at Flowery Branch and Day 3 at Chestatee High School. The fourth-seeded Flowery Branch girls will battle No. 5 Cherokee Bluff at 9...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA

