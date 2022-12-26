Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: How ‘Bloody Tuesday’ and physicality are built into Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl preparationThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Young Woman Was Murdered The Day Before Her BirthdayStill UnsolvedAthens, GA
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?
Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players let loose at arcade ahead of CFP Peach Bowl vs. Georgia
Ohio State football players need to have some fun, too. Ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl game, Buckeyes traveled to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in a video posted on the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl social accounts, Thursday morning. The vibes in the building were, dare we say,...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Prediction and preview
Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl will produce one of the teams to play for a national championship this season. Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ohio State vs. Georgia preview. Heading into Saturday’s game, the defending national champs...
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp
As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference. Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State DE, says Buckeyes have 'advantages across the board' against Georgia
Jack Sawyer is among those Ohio State Buckeyes who are not buying into the notion that they’re not underdogs against Georgia even though the betting line is nearly a touchdown ahead of Saturday’s Peach Bowl. “I think we got advantages across the board on both sides of the...
Henry County Daily Herald
College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul
ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Clemson starter confirms future plans
One of Clemson's offensive starters confirmed his future plans on Tuesday. Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jordan McFadden met with the media and confirmed that he is turning pro after Friday's Orange (...)
WYFF4.com
2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro
MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Lanierland tournament field ready for 63rd edition
The state’s longest-running holiday tournament is set to begin on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff High School. The three-day tournament begins at the Bluff, with Day 2 at Flowery Branch and Day 3 at Chestatee High School. The fourth-seeded Flowery Branch girls will battle No. 5 Cherokee Bluff at 9...
Rivian project gets federal wetlands permit, site work to expand
Rivian’s $5 billion electric vehicle factory planned for a rural site an hour east of Atlanta cleared a major environmental hurdle Wednesday, when the federal government granted the project a key permit allowing the state to begin grading the entire 2,000-acre site.
Car crashes, some of them deadly, investigated in Athens and NE Ga
The Tuesday afternoon crash that closed a stretch of Danielsville Road in Athens involved the driver of an allegedly stolen car, who was being chased by Georgia State Troopers. The wreck happened on 29 North near Nowhere Road in Athens. We have this morning the names of the two people...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Comments / 0