CFMC accepting end of year donations
December 28, 2022 – The year is coming to a close, and the Community Foundation of Macon County is hoping to wrap up a successful 2022. It’s not too late to make donations to the following funds and causes for this year. Racial Equity Fund. A. Marie Romano...
New Year’s Eve skate at Civic Center
December 29, 2022 – The Decatur Civic Center will host a special New Year’s Eve skate on Saturday, December 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Lace up your skates and ring in the new year on the ice. Admission is $10 per person (including skate rental). For...
LISTEN: Scot Wrighton & Ryan Huffer on Byers & Co
December 29, 2022- City of Decatur’s Scot Wrighton & Ryan Huffer, joined Byers & C0 to talk about communication between the City and residents of Decatur, additional work in the weather and sewer systems, & growth in economic development. Listen to the podcast!
Escape Decatur Escape Rooms closing doors before new year
December 29, 2022 – Escape Decatur Escape Rooms will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Friday, December 30. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, and if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
Recycle unwanted or broken Christmas lights in Macon County
December 27, 2022 – The Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center says strings of unwanted Christmas lights will be collected for recycling until January 31. You can place strings of lights in the specially marked, outdoor, blue collection box at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st Street, Decatur.
LISTEN: Sheriff Jim Root on Byers & Co
December 29, 2022- Sheriff Jim Root joined Byers & Co to talk about the SAFE-T Act and the impact the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center has had on officers as they enter the field. Listen to the podcast now!
LISTEN: Deputy Chief Ed Hurst & Lt. Erik Ethell on Byers & Co
December 27, 2022- Deputy Chief Ed Hurst & Lt. Erik Ethell , of the Decatur Police Department, joined Byers & Co to talk about the SAFE-T Act, the killing of Officer Chris Oberheim, and how the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center helps officers prepare for the everyday dangers they face. Listen to the podcast now!
