Town of Ball opens new playground, swears in elected officials
BALL, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Ball officially opened a new children’s playground across from the Town Hall. The playground was completed partly because Ball was the recipient of the Lowe’s Hometown Grant. Ball was one of three communities in Louisiana to receive the grant, the others being Shreveport and New Orleans.
APD: Fireworks in city limits are still illegal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shooting off fireworks inside the Alexandria city limits is still illegal. The Alexandria Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve. APD is wanting everyone to start the New Year...
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent jury duty scam. RPSO said someone will call, identifying themselves as a deputy sheriff, attempting to collect a fine because the victim did not show up for jury duty. Law enforcement will...
Tree House Children’s Museum plans to rebuild after vehicle crashes into wall
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While most of us were anticipating a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve, the Tree House Children’s Museum in Alexandria received a surprise from a different kind of visitor. In the early morning hours of December 23, a driver lost control of his pickup truck...
NSU Demons drop SLC opener to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
2022 has come to a close. Before we get to the year ahead, your local station looks back at the year in crime, court, the military, local politics, state politics and sports. Appointment of Simpson’s interim police chief determined to be legal. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM...
Appointment of Simpson’s interim police chief determined to be legal
SIMPSON, La. (KALB) - We have an update on the story we aired previously concerning questions around the appointment of the Village of Simpson’s interim police chief. Recently the Village of Simpson appointed Darrel Wise as an interim police chief. KALB had received several messages from concerned viewers about possible ethics violations, because Wise’s daughter, Heather Wise Parker, is a member of the council that voted wise in. Although, we also learned that Wise-Parker abstained from the vote.
Day 1 of the ‘Light It Up Shootout’ in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School may be out for the holidays, but the court is lit up with athletes from across Cenla at Alexandria Senior High School. The last two games of the day featured an ASH doubleheader, starting with the Lady Trojans facing the Hicks Pirates. Hicks controlled the...
NSU Lady Demons fall in hard-fought battle with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State pulled within striking distance of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi late in the fourth quarter but was unable to produce the needed shot in a 65-50 conference-opening loss Friday, Dec. 30. Shelby Rayner and Jiselle Woodson each made three-pointers in the fourth quarter, Rayner with less...
The Northwestern State men’s basketball team fell to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in their Southland Conference opener, 65-59. 2022 has come to a close. Before we get to the year ahead, your local station looks back at the year in crime, court, the military, local politics, state politics and sports.
