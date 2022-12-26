Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
KCRA.com
CHP searching for driver in fatal North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said in a Facebook post that it is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a sedan and a pedestrian on Dec. 23. According to the post, a maroon-colored vehicle struck the pedestrian on westbound Madison Avenue near Jackson street in...
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department has launched an investigation after a deadly accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Police said they've closed Cordelia Road between Beck Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for the investigation. Few details surrounding crash have been released at this time. For now, police said...
KCRA.com
Crews battle motorhome fire in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a motorhome in Placer County on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was a complete loss. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle, Fairfield police say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday in Fairfield, police said. Cordelia Road has been closed between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues as police investigate the crash, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The department said that they do not yet know when...
CBS News
Woman suffers major injuries in south Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO — A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a car in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Tuesday evening. The collision happened shortly before 5:25 p.m. along Fruitridge Road west of Stockton Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division, the driver involved in...
Video: Stolen car chase ends on westbound Highway 80 in Vallejo; Suspects arrested
VACAVILLE -- California Highway Patrol officers blocked all lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo Wednesday morning during a vehicle chase from Sacramento that ended with multiple arrests.The CHP said the incident began when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, but the driver fled from officers at a high rate of speed.A CHP helicopter followed the silver sedan along westbound I-80 at I-505, allowing officers to follow from a safe distance, the CHP said.Spike strips were deployed at Red Top Road in Fairfield causing the suspect vehicle's tires to flatten. The car continued on westbound 80 and was driving on rims at about 10 miles an hour when it finally stopped just past State Highway 37.Chopper video showed the suspect vehicle pinned against the center divider in the westbound direction by a CHP vehicle. The driver was seen crawling out the window of the silver sedan with hands raised as a number of officers surrounded the vehicle with their weapons drawn.Three other passengers were also detained.The end of the chase temporarily blocked all lanes of westbound I-80 just before noon.No injuries were reported. The CHP Solano unit was leading the investigation.
KCRA.com
4 suspects wanted in connection with Sacramento airport baggage thefts
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people seen on surveillance footage who are suspected of stealing baggage from the Sacramento International Airport following days of holiday chaos and cancellations. | VIDEO ABOVE | Passengers search for luggage as cancellations continue. Officials said the two men and...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove woman fixes smashed window after car break-in, chronicles the steps on social media
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove woman who had her car broken into has gained attention on social media after she took matters into her own hands to repair the vehicle. Rachael McKinney said her car was broken into before Christmas and she wanted to quickly fix the issue.
KCRA.com
Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
More than 60 cars broken into in one night at East Sacramento apartments
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a string of more than 60 overnight car break-ins.Tuesday morning, victims at two different apartment complexes in East Sacramento neighborhoods found their cars vandalized, with windows busted out entirely. Police say 47 cars were broken into at the Commons at American River apartment complex. The costly mess comes just two days after Christmas and five days before rent is due. "A window is like $400, $500 and I am a college student," said Rosio Gonzalez as she showed CBS13 her damaged car. "There's just glass everywhere, and the fact that nobody even saw...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Traffic Crash Results in Fatality and Serious Injuries
Fatality and Multiple Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash on E Tabor Avenue. An accident in Fairfield on December 24 resulted in one fatality and three others involved in the collision were seriously injured. The collision occurred along E Tabor Avenue near Railroad Avenue during the evening hours. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle by responders with the Fairfield Fire Department.
kubaradio.com
Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
KCRA.com
Elderly woman dies after fire at Sacramento County assisted living facility
ROSEMONT, Calif. — An elderly woman died Monday after a fire at an assisted living facility, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. at Golden Pond Retirement Community along Mayhew Road in the Rosemont area, the sheriff's office said. Firefighters with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department are also at the scene.
KCRA.com
Dozens of vehicle burglaries reported in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police responded to two nearby neighborhoods that reported numerous vehicle burglaries overnight Tuesday. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 27) Police said 47 vehicles in the 2300 block of American River Drive had evidence they had been burglarized. At a nearby area in the 7400...
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead, a second injured in Yuba City car crash Sunday night
YUBA CITY, Calif. 12:53 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one person was injured and another died during a car crash in Yuba City on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. One of the drivers, Hailey Foster, 18, of Yuba city, was driving on S George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, approaching a SUV driving in the opposite direction.
Suspect attempts to escape Sacramento jail through ventilation system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown attempted to escape a holding cell through the ventilation system Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was "quickly caught" between 3:45 and 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has since been safely removed...
KCRA.com
Missing at-risk 13-year-old girl is found safe, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police said Wednesday that an at-risk 13-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The girl, Jayda, was said to be at risk because she suffers from a medical condition, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police thanked those who spread the word about...
4 arrested after Elk Grove police chase ends in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. — Four people were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Elk Grove to Vallejo. According to CHP Golden Gate, Elk Grove police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the chase began. CHP Solano took over the chase, which ended on westbound Interstate...
Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
Comments / 2