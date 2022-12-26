Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
WPFO
Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Elliott tears through Wiscasset area
Winter storm Elliott came through Friday, Dec. 23 into Saturday, Dec. 24, bringing high winds, flooding and then ice when temperatures plummeted. The wind brought down trees and powerlines; flooding left debris and damage along the waterfront. According to state and local government email announcements, state offices and some town...
WGME
CMP anticipates most power restored by Tuesday
On Christmas Day, Central Maine Power reported that more than 52,000 customers were still in the dark. However, they said that more than 65 percent of the more than 300,000 customers affected had had their power restored by Christmas Eve, including 85,000 on Christmas Eve. "We made significant progress on...
WGME
Light snow in parts of Maine Wednesday, mild and wet to ring in the new year
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final chilly day in store for Wednesday with some light snow, and then warmer temperatures take hold as we head towards New Year’s weekend. While it will be mild to start 2023, we will be quite wet as we ring in the new year. Wednesday will...
989wclz.com
Powerful storm slams Maine creating power outages and flooding
Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday as Rain and wind impacted Maine creating power outages and flooding. Over 180,000 power outages have been reported across the state. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make major repairs. Central...
wabi.tv
Waterville City Manager resigns
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The City of Waterville needs a new manager. City Council accepted the resignation of city manager Stephen Daly Wednesday. Daly announced his resignation in a letter to the Council last Thursday. He cited “personal and urgent circumstances” for his departure. Councilors voted tonight to...
WMTW
A different kind of stargazing in Litchfield, Maine
LITCHFIELD, Maine — Angela Archer was doing a different kind of stargazing Christmas weekend when unique formations formed in the ice on Sand Pond in Litchfield. They are called "ice stars" or "lake stars," but are also known to some as "windshield cracks." According to UAF Geophysical Institute, these...
WMTW
Cumberland deputy provides much needed distraction after tree falls on family home
STANDISH, Maine — A Cumberland County deputy gave two young children a much-needed distraction after a tree fell on their home during Friday’s storm. The two children and their parents were home when a tree fell onto their Standish home late Friday morning. The sheriff’s office noted on...
mainepublic.org
Power out for over 150,000 customers as wind, rain pummel Maine
More than 150,000 Mainers are without power as a storm pummels the state with high winds that are gusting up to 60 mph on Friday. As of early afternoon, most of the outages are concentrated in Cumberland and York counties. Both Central Maine Power and Versant say they have hundreds...
mainebiz.biz
Bethel Inn Resort purchased by Massachusetts hotel group
Crowned as “America’s best ski town” by USA Today in 2019 and increasingly known as a summer destination for its growing trail system, Bethel’s year-round market was a top attraction for a Quincy, Mass., hotel group that acquired Bethel Inn Resort this week. “We absolutely love...
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Donuts made from Maine potatoes in York County
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Holy Donut is a modern-day Maine phenomenon—donuts made from genuine Maine potatoes. Started by Leigh Kellis in Portland Maine in 2010, it has three stores today including Scarborough, Maine.
newscentermaine.com
Two cars catch fire on State Street in Portland
The fire on State Street forced the road to close while firefighters worked to put out the flames. Both cars were significantly damaged.
WGME
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
Duplex in Saco heavily damaged in overnight fire
PORTLAND, Maine — A duplex in Saco was heavily damaged in an overnight fire. Officials were called to the fire around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at 48 Storer St., Saco Deputy Fire Chief Dave Pendleton told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday. The building was uninhabited at the time of...
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
newscentermaine.com
In sea foam at Scarborough Beach State Park
There was an amazing amount of sea foam at Scarborough Beach State Park during Friday’s big storm. Credit: Kimberly Grover.
WMTW
Tractor trailer rollover in Hallowell leaks fuel, trash along I-95
HALLOWELL, Maine — State troopers say the driver of a tractor trailer was not hurt after crashing near mile marker 108 on Interstate 95 northbound on Monday evening. Officials say the driver lost control and hit a guardrail, sliding along it for roughly 200 feet before the trailer flipped into a ditch on the roadside.
