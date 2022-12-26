Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With a Trip to Vietnam

Xtina documented her birthday trip on Instagram.

Christina Aguilera. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera rang in her 42nd birthday on Dec. 18 with a trip to Vietnam alongside her hubby, Matthew Rutler.

On Dec. 19 and 20, the “Beautiful” singer shared several photos and videos from the trip on Instagram, which showed the Grammy-winning singer in a helicopter and posing for a selfie with Rutler. Aguilera also provided a glimpse of a birthday party and photos of a birthday card and new “Xtina” sneakers. She rounded out the post with a selfie, striking a pose while flashing two peace signs at the camera.

“BIRTHDAY pov 🎁✨,” she captioned the post she shared with her 8.6 million followers.

Fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to wish the “Genie in a Bottle” singer a happy birthday. Several also called out the custom sneakers featured in the post.

“Omg I need the Xtina sneaks!!!!,” commented one fan, while another person said, “Okkkk but those Nike kicks should be merch 🔥 Happy Birthday Mom/Icon ❤️.”

The mom of two also shared a close-up look at her “birthday glam” in a separate post, showcasing her bombshell blonde hair, styled by Jesus Guerrero , and makeup by Etienne Ortega , featuring bold brows, lots of lashes and lined, glossy lips.

On Sunday, Xtina shared several glam photos on her actual birthday, which showed her strutting in a low-cut bustier, red satin pants and a long black jacket styled by Chris Horan . Aguilera accessorized with glasses and strappy black heels.

“✨BIRTHDAY energy ✨,” she captioned the post.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!