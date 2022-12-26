Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead
A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Hochul says ‘I do’ to letting any adult officiate New York weddings
By the power vested in me, and you, and every other New Yorker … Gov. Kathy Hochul signed off Wednesday on a bill allowing any adult resident of the Empire State to officiate weddings — a privilege previously afforded only to clergy, members of the state judiciary and elected officials. “New Yorkers joined in marriage by a friend or family member no longer have to worry about whether or not their marriage is legally valid thanks to the passage of this legislation,” Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D-Ossining) said of the bill she sponsored with state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx). “Couples in New York...
‘Stay home’: Gov. Hochul, state officials, give briefing on winter storm in Buffalo
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that 25 deaths have occurred in Erie County as a result of the storm.
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?
As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban
The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
Early Spring? Huge Winter Warmup On The Way For Upstate In 2023
It’s been a National Grid December in Upstate New York. Heating bills are up and short sleeves feel like a distant memory. First, we saw snow; now it’s the bitter cold that moved in with the Christmas Bomb Cyclone. It’s a long way from the La Niña winter we expected.
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law
A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
Reimbursements available for spoiled food and medications during blizzard
You may be eligible for reimbursement on food or prescription medications that spoiled due to extended outages during the blizzard.
More snow in store for Buffalo after blizzard ‘for the ages’
Some 2,872 domestic and international U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday as of about 8 a.m. Eastern time.
State Police Use Amazing Tank-Like Vehicle to Move Cars in Buffalo
Our hearts continue to be with our fellow New Yorkers out west as they deal with the aftermath of one of the worst storms in state history, and we'd like to take a moment to thank our first responders. As of this morning, as many as 30 people perished, and more bodies may be recovered.
Snowmobilers rescue those in need during blizzard, frustrated with lack of plan
Snowmobilers in WNY helped rescue those in need during the Christmas blizzard this weekend. As city and county leaders defend their stances on snowmobile policy, one snowmobile group leader says he’s been trying to get a plan in place for some time.
Get ready for blackouts, New York: Green energy is nowhere near ready to take over
New York will confront an increasingly serious energy-supply problem of its own making within the next decade. A series of policy initiatives culminating in 2019’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act have committed the state to unrealistic goals that will increase electricity demand while making supply less reliable. Among these policies are the state’s plans to electrify transportation and space heating, a peaker-plant rule that will shut down reliable fossil-fuel power generators and a de facto ban on natural-gas-pipeline expansion. The overarching goal is to reduce the state’s total greenhouse-gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Along the way, the state aims for...
Erie County New York Has Unique Job Opening
The snow is still flying here in Erie County and Buffalo, New York. As families continue to dig the snow out of their driveways, there is hope that the weather is about to get warmer and help them get back to some sort of normal. The blizzard that Buffalo just...
spectrumnews1.com
27 storm-related deaths reported in western New York as nation’s death toll from storm rises to at least 48
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — 27 storm-related deaths reported in western New York as nation’s death toll from storm rises to at least 48. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WKBW-TV
Western New Yorkers traveling for holidays find other means to return home amid blizzard, flight cancelations
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 will be one many speak of for months, even years to come. Western New Yorkers who left for a quick Christmas getaway learned they were going to have to battle Mother Nature to make it back in to this side of the lake.
Comments / 0