Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead

A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies

New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment!  The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
Hochul says ‘I do’ to letting any adult officiate New York weddings

By the power vested in me, and you, and every other New Yorker … Gov. Kathy Hochul signed off Wednesday on a bill allowing any adult resident of the Empire State to officiate weddings — a privilege previously afforded only to clergy, members of the state judiciary and elected officials. “New Yorkers joined in marriage by a friend or family member no longer have to worry about whether or not their marriage is legally valid thanks to the passage of this legislation,” Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D-Ossining) said of the bill she sponsored with state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx). “Couples in New York...
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban

The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
Get ready for blackouts, New York: Green energy is nowhere near ready to take over

New York will confront an increasingly serious energy-supply problem of its own making within the next decade. A series of policy initiatives culminating in 2019’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act have committed the state to unrealistic goals that will increase electricity demand while making supply less reliable. Among these policies are the state’s plans to electrify transportation and space heating, a peaker-plant rule that will shut down reliable fossil-fuel power generators and a de facto ban on natural-gas-pipeline expansion. The overarching goal is to reduce the state’s total greenhouse-gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Along the way, the state aims for...
