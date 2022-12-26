Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Odds, Picks, and Bet Predictions for College Football Playoff Semifinal
A best bet for the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. Georgia is favored in the Peach Bowl.
Deshaun Watson preaches patience in early stages with Browns
Deshaun Watson is preaching patience
Did The New York Knicks Make The Same Mistake Twice?
The New York Knicks had a chance to draft Donovan Mitchell in the 2017 NBA Draft and could have traded for him over the offseason.
Watch: Brad White Speaks Ahead of Music City Bowl
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to media in Nashville on Thursday in the lead-up to the Wildcats' Music City Bowl clash against Iowa on Saturday. The media scrum can be seen above. Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will ...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Aaron Rodgers returns to practice, Christian Watson still out
Rodgers was a limited participant Thursday. Christian Watson still out.
Comments / 0