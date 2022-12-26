ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Wildcats Today

Watch: Brad White Speaks Ahead of Music City Bowl

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to media in Nashville on Thursday in the lead-up to the Wildcats' Music City Bowl clash against Iowa on Saturday.  The media scrum can be seen above.  Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will ...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy