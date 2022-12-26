Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Thank you, Officers, for this cat-tastic shot!
Happy Holidays from the Noblesville Police Department’s Nights B Shift. The officers welcomed a special guest for their Christmas Eve dinner – Officer Watters’ cat Larry! By the way, Officer Watters and her friends want you to join them at Federal Hill Commons for ice skating next week. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, families can skate with the cops and enjoy the winter weather. Admission rates including skates rental are $13 for skaters aged 13 and older and $11 for skaters aged 12 and younger.
Current Publishing
Zionsville students fundraise for Make-a-Wish
Members of the student council at Zionsville West Middle School raised $8,000 in one week to donate to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Zionsville West Middle School Principal Shawn Wooden said the fundraiser is another of the council’s annual efforts to involve students in all four grades in working together to support a cause.
Current Publishing
Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1
Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
9 dogs remain on IACS' 'Preventing Euthanasia List'
INDIANAPOLIS — In September, Indianapolis Animal Care Services launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. On Wednesday, IACS shared an update and said six of the 15 dogs on the latest list have been adopted, which means nine dogs still need forever homes.
Baby Lorelai is home for Christmas
After months in the NICU at Peyton Manning’s Children's Hospital, Baby Lorelai has returned home to her family just in time for Christmas.
IMPD officer rescues dog dumped in trash
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog is now in the care of Indianapolis Animal Care Services after police found it in a dumpster Wednesday. IMPD Southwest District posted on Facebook saying the dog was thrown away in a dumpster — less than a mile from the shelter — and someone called it in to police. The dog's whiskers had also been cut off.
Children's Museum among many businesses, homes affected by frozen pipes
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday was supposed to be a warm welcome to crowds after a holiday break. Instead, flooding in a section of the Children's Museum of Indianapolis has forced the facility to remain closed another day. "It was like a waterfall happening within our welcome center," said Audra Blasdel,...
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – December 27, 2022
“Clue” will be presented from Dec. 28 to Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. David Ranalli’s “Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Indiana, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Indiana featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Anderson nonprofit gets big donation on same day they were robbed
ANDERSON, Ind — A place in Anderson that's dedicated to helping pets was robbed early Tuesday morning. "I was angry, I was very angry," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "I felt violated." She caught the crime on a security camera. "We're helping a lot of...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Current Publishing
Zionsville carriage rides raise funds for advocacy center
Local residents enjoyed carriage rides through the Zionsville Village during the Dec. 15 Traders Point Caring Carriage event. The fundraiser was hosted by Robert Goodman Jewelers at 106 N Main St. in Zionsville. Proceeds went to Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center in Lebanon. SCAC is an advocacy center for children...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Hot Dogs Are Indiana Kitchen Classic Champions
Frankfort defeated North Montgomery 53-34 to gain the title of The Indiana Kitchen Classic Tournament Champions. December 22, In Case Arena. Scoring For Frankfort was Jayce Strode with 22 points, Kye Kirby 10, Quentcy Perry 9, Kris Russell 8, Doug Wood 3, and Cayden Jarmen adding 1 to round out the scoring for the Hotdogs.
WISH-TV
Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
Current Publishing
‘You don’t just hand that money out’
Trustee explains why Clay Township’s assistance funding for residents in need lags behind neighbors, hit $0 in 2021. When Hoosiers suddenly find themselves in a financial emergency, unable to pay for basic needs such as food and rent, state law ensures they can turn to their township trustee to apply for help.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
Current Publishing
Carmel’s Bike Share program continues to grow
Carmel’s Bike Share program shuttered in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation, but since reopening a year later, it’s continued to expand. The program, which has a fleet of bicycles available to rent at stations across the city, has grown from 22 bikes at two stations in 2015 to more than 50 bikes at seven stations. All the bikes were recently replaced with new ones.
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
