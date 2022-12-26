Read full article on original website
Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’
-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
How Ironic! Herkimer Village Board Goes Against Public Vote on Parking Meters
What's the point in having members of the community vote in something if the plan is to go against the vote anyway? That's exactly what happened in Herkimer, New York recently at a Town Board meeting when the conversation of parking meters in Herkimer was brought up. A "lengthy study"...
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
Gas Gauge: Utica-Rome Prices Down 30 Cents in 30 Days
With a significant drop since Thanksgiving, gas prices continue to fall as we approach the New Year. However, while the prices are down, the trend in Central New York isn't keeping up with state or national averages, according to the latest numbers from AAA. In the Utica-Rome market, the average...
11 Ways to Make Your Visit to Auburn, New York Special
Auburn, New York is one of Upstate's greatest smaller cities. There is just so much history to enjoy here with friends and family alike. Auburn has a population of approximately 27,000 people and it is the county seat of Cayuga County. It has a bustling downtown area, many historic sites to explore, some fine and local favorite restaurants, pubs, quaint coffee shops, and on top of all of that, the city is just five minutes from one of the famous Finger Lakes, Owasco Lake.
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
Can You Name the Christmas Song From Waterville Photographer’s Adorable Acorn Photos
Want to play a game? Name the Christmas song in a series of acorn photos. Every day Jody Hildreth posts a new Acorn Whimsy photo on social media depicting a Christmas Song. Some are simple while others are a little challenging. Can you name them all?. Hildreth is an elementary...
