Madison County, NY

Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’

-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
UTICA, NY
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know

If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
ROME, NY
Gas Gauge: Utica-Rome Prices Down 30 Cents in 30 Days

With a significant drop since Thanksgiving, gas prices continue to fall as we approach the New Year. However, while the prices are down, the trend in Central New York isn't keeping up with state or national averages, according to the latest numbers from AAA. In the Utica-Rome market, the average...
UTICA, NY
11 Ways to Make Your Visit to Auburn, New York Special

Auburn, New York is one of Upstate's greatest smaller cities. There is just so much history to enjoy here with friends and family alike. Auburn has a population of approximately 27,000 people and it is the county seat of Cayuga County. It has a bustling downtown area, many historic sites to explore, some fine and local favorite restaurants, pubs, quaint coffee shops, and on top of all of that, the city is just five minutes from one of the famous Finger Lakes, Owasco Lake.
AUBURN, NY
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY
Marcy, NY
