houmatimes.com
Joyce Bergeron Boquet
Joyce Bergeron Boquet, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Joyce was a resident and native of Houma. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday December 28, 2022 at St. Gregory Church in Houma, La from 10:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, La.
Ruffin “Pecan” LeBoeuf
Ruffin “Pecan” LeBoeuf, age 82, passed away Saturday December 24, 2022. He was a native and longtime resident of Theriot, La. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, December 30, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
TCOA announces Parishwide Bingo event
The Terrebonne Council on Aging announced a Parishwide Bingo event for Terrebonne Parish residents age 60, and older. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. A $1 donation will be collected for admission, lunch is included. Live music will be provided by Bob Josey.
The Claiborne Awarded Prestigious WELL Certification
The Claiborne at Thibodaux has announced that it has been awarded WELL Certification at the Health-Safety level for its family of senior living communities by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The prestigious distinction was awarded through IWBI’s WELL v2, the latest version of the WELL Building Standard. WELL is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people’s health and well-being through the buildings where we live, work, and play.
Juvenile Investigators Still Seeking Runaway Teen from Golden Meadow
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced juvenile detectives are still attempting to locate 16-year-old Dakota McLaughlin of Verret Street in Golden Meadow. As previously announced, McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on October 19, 2022. At that time, juvenile detectives contacted his mother who stated she had not seen him and he had not been home since October 11, 2022.
Bookmobile hours extended, Larose library hours to change
The Lafourche Parish Public Library will extend hours for its new bookmobile service to welcome more visitors beginning in January. The bookmobile service, Library-2-Geaux, began in November as a temporary measure to deliver library service to residents in southern Lafourche while storm-damaged library branches there are in the rebuilding stages.
LPPL to host 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest
The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced the 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest at the Bayou Blue Branch. The contest is open to all children of Lafourche Parish, simply create your shoebox masterpiece, snap a photograph, and submit it by email from January 3, 2023 – January 23, 2023.
VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Shooting on Main Street in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street, on Monday afternoon, shortly after 5:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident. On Monday, December 26, 2022, Terrebonne...
Lafourche lifts portion of Boil Water Advisory in Thibodaux
The Lafourche Parish Water District’s precautionary BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued on December 24, 2022 has been updated as follows:. The BOIL WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT for customers in the following areas:. in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and Hwy 316 in Bayou Blue) in...
Houma man killed in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 315
On December 29, 2022, shortly after midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Steven English of Houma. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Xterra, driven by English, was...
The New Public Boudreaux Canal Boat Launch is Complete
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announced today, December 27, 2022 that the Boudreaux Canal Boat Launch is complete. “New public boat launch completed located just south of Boudreaux Canal in Chauvin! This new public boat launch has two launches, graded parking with lights along with public bench’s and handicap rails to fish off of dock.”
Pelican Point fire intentionally set; TPSO investigating as Arson
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a structure fire that occurred in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive, on Monday morning, shortly after 12:00am. On Monday, December 26, 2022, the Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Enterprise Drive in...
12-year-old runaway juvenile sought; Child’s mother also missing, wanted for questioning
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway juvenile. On December 22, 2022, shortly before 4:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Brier Drive, in response to a runaway juvenile complaint. The TPSO Patrol Division made contact with the father of the juvenile and learned that his daughter allegedly left his residence on December 9, 2022, and he failed to report the incident at the time it occurred. Through further investigation, information was discovered that the juvenile has left the residence several times before, which have gone unreported. The father provided information that several days after his daughter left his residence, he contacted his daughter’s mother who confirmed that the juvenile was with her. The father provided information to deputies that identified his daughter as Griegh’anah Johnson, black female, and is described as 5 foot 4 inches, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also learned that Griegh’anah was last seen wearing a peach-colored romper and white tennis shoes and has a piercing in her left nostril.
Speed Suspected Factor in Double Fatality Crash on Leeville Toll Bridge
On December 27, 2022, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 just north of the Leeville Toll Bridge. The crash claimed the lives of 43-year-old Archie Duet Jr. and 53-year-old Guy Dupierre, both from Cut Off.
Troopers Release Name of Passenger Killed in Christmas Day Fatal Crash
The passenger has been identified as 46-year-old Lazaro Pech of Raceland. View the original story here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/impaired-driver-arrested-following-fatal-crash-on-hwy-308-which-killed-passenger/
Lafourche Water District rescinds all Boil Water Advisories
Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is RESCINDING the BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued on December 24, 2022. Investigative samples analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health indicate the Boil Water Advisory can be LIFTED for all customers serviced by the District. The District has NO areas under a Boil Water Advisory at this time.
Ring in the new year with your little ones at local Noon Year’s Eve Parties
If you want to celebrate the new year with your little one, but midnight is just way too late to celebrate, two local venues are hosting the perfect party! The Terrebonne Parish Public Library, and the Bayou Country Children’s Museum are hosting their annual Noon Year’s Eve celebrations on Thursday and Friday of this week.
