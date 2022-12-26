Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Water main break closes off parts of downtown Tampa street, city crews say
TAMPA, Fla. - A water main break caused parts of North Jefferson Street to shut down in downtown Tampa on Monday, and crews said it could take two days to complete repairs. The City of Tampa said all lanes on North Jefferson Street are closed between East Kennedy Boulevard and East Twiggs Street. The Tampa Water Department is working to repair the water main break.
FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
FHP: Driver runs off after causing fiery I-275 crash in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a driver, plus their passenger, said to have caused a fiery crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Tampa. It happened around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Waters Avenue, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report. Troopers say...
North Jefferson Street closed in Tampa after water main break
The Tampa Water Department confirmed a water main break caused a full closure on North Jefferson Street between East Kennedy Blvd. and East Twiggs Street in Tampa Monday evening.
FHP searches for driver involved in crash that caused box truck to catch fire
According to police, a flipped box truck caught fire after multiple vehicles collided on Interstate 275 in Tampa.
Tampa police: Helicopter found submerged in water near Peter O. Knight Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter was reportedly found submerged in a body of water near an airport on Davis Islands. Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport on reports of a chopper submerged in water. Once on scene, police say they found the helicopter in the water, approximately 200 yards from shore.
Woman crossing street with walker seriously injured in Largo crash
LARGO, Fla. — A woman crossing the street with a walker was seriously injured after a car hit her Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department reported. The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near West Bay Oaks mobile home park. Police say the woman was crossing south over West...
Pinellas Sheriff's Office adding patrols in 15 high crash areas
Driver, walkers, and bikers found violating traffic safety rules could a receive a pamphlet of information or even a citation.
Woman hit by vehicle while crossing road with walker in Largo
A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road with a walker in Pinellas County on Tuesday evening.
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Woman Found on Tampa Interstate on Christmas Was Mother of Four Children
Stephanie Contreras discovered on the shoulder of I-275 with a head injury and road rash. She died a day later
Mysuncoast.com
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
click orlando
Tampa motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Tampa man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after being struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 484 and County Road 467 around 2:09 p.m., troopers said. [TRENDING: More cold for...
Deputies: 1 vehicle involved in crash with train near Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One vehicle was involved in a crash with a train Monday night near the Winter Haven area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said there were no serious injuries reported. No further information has been released at this time. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay...
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in Florida Panhandle after stealing Hillsborough County inspector's truck, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman is accused of jumping into a Hillsborough County inspector's truck and driving away with it — all the way to the Florida Panhandle where she was captured hours later, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place Tuesday around 9:30...
Polk County Sheriff: Eagle Lake Crash Closes Portion Of US 17 On Tuesday
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Eagle Lake on US Hwy 17 North at Windsor Reserve Drive. PCSO was asking motorists to seek alternate routes. Deputies said the northbound lanes of US Hwy 17
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
