ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Water main break closes off parts of downtown Tampa street, city crews say

TAMPA, Fla. - A water main break caused parts of North Jefferson Street to shut down in downtown Tampa on Monday, and crews said it could take two days to complete repairs. The City of Tampa said all lanes on North Jefferson Street are closed between East Kennedy Boulevard and East Twiggs Street. The Tampa Water Department is working to repair the water main break.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: Helicopter found submerged in water near Peter O. Knight Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter was reportedly found submerged in a body of water near an airport on Davis Islands. Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport on reports of a chopper submerged in water. Once on scene, police say they found the helicopter in the water, approximately 200 yards from shore.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash

ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Tampa motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Tampa man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after being struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 484 and County Road 467 around 2:09 p.m., troopers said. [TRENDING: More cold for...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy