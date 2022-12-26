Missouri Governor Mike Parson to deliver ‘State of the State’ address in mid-January

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson will deliver the annual “State of the State” address in mid-January.

The speech is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to an advisory from the governor’s office.

Parson is expected to announce the 2024 fiscal year budget proposal and legislative priorities during the address. The address will come a few weeks into the 2023 legislative session.

