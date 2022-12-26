ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Governor Mike Parson to deliver ‘State of the State’ address in mid-January

By Joey Schneider
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znZSS_0jv0coBy00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson will deliver the annual “State of the State” address in mid-January.

The speech is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to an advisory from the governor’s office.

READ NEXT: National test scores show decline in math, reading for Missouri students

Parson is expected to announce the 2024 fiscal year budget proposal and legislative priorities during the address. The address will come a few weeks into the 2023 legislative session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 8

timothy baker
2d ago

let's end emission testing because only 4 counties have it in the whole state and then there would be less catalytic converter theft as well

Reply
2
Rickey Perry
2d ago

I wouldn't waste time listening to anything that he has to say!!!

Reply
10
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart

JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
MISSOURI STATE
webbcity.net

The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law

The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Medicaid expansion remains a top priority for Columbia state lawmaker

A key mid-Missouri Democratic state lawmaker is confident that GOP Governor Mike Parson will again fund Medicaid expansion in his proposed budget, which will be unveiled in mid-January. Medicaid expansion has been a top priority for State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia). “You know so far it was funded, and...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

TARGET 8: Missouri Medicaid gets ready for renewal rollout

COLUMBIA - 1,425,543: That's how many people who are enrolled in Missouri Medicaid services. Of that number, 720,984 are children. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) manages Missouri Medicaid through a partnership with its Family Support Division (FSD) and MO HealthNet. By the end of October, the adult expansion...
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

A Missouri lawmaker wants to end school suspensions in lower grades

A proposed Missouri state law would discourage school suspensions in all grades and ban them in kindergarten through third grade, as was recommended by the Ferguson Commission in 2015. Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, is sponsoring the legislation that would prohibit nearly all suspensions in lower grades, taking discretion away...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State governments emerging from the coronavirus pandemic built historic cash surpluses as inflation in prices and wages drove up sales and income tax collections. Many states are reaping another reward: banking millions of dollars off those surpluses as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with higher interest rates. “We’re catching both […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports

There have been more bills prefiled for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session regarding transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes currently competing according to their identity in public schools. Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate have combined to file 10 bills seeking to restrict the ability of transgender minors to play in youth sports. […] The post Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

When does Missouri’s minimum wage go up in 2023?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by $.85 in 2023. This is the fifth year in a row minimum wage in the Show-Me State has increased by $.85. The minimum wage in 2022 is $11.15. On Jan. 1, 2023, it will increase to $12. In 2018, Missouri voters voted for a law that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri

Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation

SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy