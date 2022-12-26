Missouri Governor Mike Parson to deliver ‘State of the State’ address in mid-January
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson will deliver the annual “State of the State” address in mid-January.
The speech is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to an advisory from the governor’s office.READ NEXT: National test scores show decline in math, reading for Missouri students
Parson is expected to announce the 2024 fiscal year budget proposal and legislative priorities during the address. The address will come a few weeks into the 2023 legislative session.
