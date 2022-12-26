Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'is contact by Terrell Owens, 49, about potential comeback'
Amid the Dallas Cowboys' reported interest in free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., former team receiver Terrell Owens has reportedly reached out to owner Jerry Jones about rejoining the team.
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Long-time Cowboys fan has cancelled flight for her 1st road game
DALLAS — As travel woes continue for many in Dallas and across the country, a North Texas couple looking to get one of their first out-of-town experiences together are hoping and trying to figure out if it will happen. A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the...
Cowboys vs. Eagles NFC Playoff Race: Jalen Hurts 'Surprise'?
Some would be "surprised" if injured QB Jalen Hurts, dealing with his ailing throwing shoulder, plays against the Saints this week. Meanwhile, there is no surprise to what that might mean to the Cowboys.
WFAA
Keys to victory: What Cowboys must do to avoid short week letdown at Titans
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys just beat their biggest rival and one of the best teams in the NFL. However, in a league that won’t allow you to rest on your laurels, Thursday night brings the next challenge. For the Cowboys, that means following up their best win of the season with a game against a physical Tennessee Titans team on short rest in Week 17.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win
It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five game losing streak.
FOX Sports
Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title
DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
WFAA
JJ Watt says he's retiring from the NFL after this season
HOUSTON — With two games left in the 2022 NFL season, former Houston Texans star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt is hinting at retirement. "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt tweeted Tuesday morning. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
Yardbarker
Eagles vs Cowboys: Don’t Blame the Gardner
In the Eagles vs Cowboys Christmas Eve battle for seeding amongst division rivals, all cards were on the table, save the Hurts card. All the Eagles had to do was win one of their last three games to secure the first seed in the division and conference. They will have to wait at least one more week for that to happen.
Terrell Owens Contacts Cowboys, Other NFL Teams For Possible Return
Terrell Owens is looking to make an NFL comeback. According to Sports Illustrated, Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told the outlet that the legendary athlete has phoned the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams for a possible workout. More from VIBE.comShannon Sharpe Says Russell Wilson's Attitude Has Left Teammates "Seething"Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31Franco Harris, Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back, Dead At 72 T.O., who previously played for “America’s Team” during his stint in the NFL, explained that he is “ready to contribute” to their playoff push. Daniel also noted to the sports publication that...
Comments / 0