The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl will feature a highly anticipated matchup between defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have had successful seasons and are looking to win in this prestigious bowl game and advance to the National Championship Game. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, have a stout defense and a potent offense led by quarterback Stetson Bennett. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes, led by head coach Ryan Day, also have a high-powered offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud. This game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. Ahead of this College Football Playoff Semifinals clash between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’ll be making our Georgia football predictions.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO