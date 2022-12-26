Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Stetson Bennett responds to Ohio State Player's "Advantages" comment
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took the stage Wednesday for press availability. Bennett took an opportunity to respond to Jack Sawyer's "advantages" comment.
3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia
Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About The State Of Ohio State Football
It's been four seasons since Urban Meyer coached his final down for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and it's debatable whether the team is in a better place now than when he left them. In an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Meyer said that while Ohio State's...
Ohio State once again can’t close on a transfer portal prospect, commits to Alabama
The Buckeyes have not had much luck with transfer portal prospects this cycle. Two of their offensive line targets (Ajani Cornelius and Jeremiah Byers) visited but opted to go elsewhere. Ryan Day had a chance to change that narrative with Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, who was choosing between the...
Ohio State Reveals Special Honorary Captain Against Georgia
Ohio State selected a formal national champion to help commence another title pursuit. Per WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts, former Buckeyes safety Mike Doss will serve as their honorary captain in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. He'll join the team for the pre-game coin flip at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Hall...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
Kevin Wilson Updates Miyan Williams' Status
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson took the podium to talk about their upcoming matchup with Georgia and updated the status of running back Miyan Williams.
Look: Ohio State Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message On Being An Underdog vs. Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season
Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Defenders Pushing for New Georgia Transfer Arik Gilbert
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
4 bold Georgia predictions for College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Ohio State
The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl will feature a highly anticipated matchup between defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have had successful seasons and are looking to win in this prestigious bowl game and advance to the National Championship Game. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, have a stout defense and a potent offense led by quarterback Stetson Bennett. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes, led by head coach Ryan Day, also have a high-powered offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud. This game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. Ahead of this College Football Playoff Semifinals clash between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’ll be making our Georgia football predictions.
Boo Carter, 4-star ATH out of Tennessee, includes 2 B1G programs in top 5 list
Boo Carter is a key prospect out of Tennessee for the class of 2024. On Tuesday, he made cuts to his list of potential destinations. A 4-star ATH, Carter kept Ohio State and Michigan in the mix on his list. Colorado, Oregon and Tennessee rounded out the rest of Carter’s list.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Watch: JJ Weaver, Dane Key Speak to Media Ahead of Music City Bowl
Kentucky linebacker JJ Weaver and wide receiver Dane Key spoke to the media on Thursday in the lead-up to the Wildcats' Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa. The media scrums can be seen above: Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air ...
