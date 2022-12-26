ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia

Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Reveals Special Honorary Captain Against Georgia

Ohio State selected a formal national champion to help commence another title pursuit. Per WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts, former Buckeyes safety Mike Doss will serve as their honorary captain in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. He'll join the team for the pre-game coin flip at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Hall...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season

Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

4 bold Georgia predictions for College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl will feature a highly anticipated matchup between defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have had successful seasons and are looking to win in this prestigious bowl game and advance to the National Championship Game. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, have a stout defense and a potent offense led by quarterback Stetson Bennett. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes, led by head coach Ryan Day, also have a high-powered offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud. This game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. Ahead of this College Football Playoff Semifinals clash between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’ll be making our Georgia football predictions.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy