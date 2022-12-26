Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lafayette Police investigate possible shooting victim found in car
A man was found dead in a car on W. University Ave. from shooting and police are investigating.
theadvocate.com
One person dead after New Iberia shooting; suspect sought
A man died in a Monday shooting in New Iberia, according to the New Iberia Police Department.. Coroner's officials say the man was Jermaine Riles, 49, of New Iberia. Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Dark Alley. Police were called just after 11 a.m. Monday and when they arrived at the scene they were told that bystanders had taken the victim to a local hospital.
$753,000 bond for Lafayette 19-year-old charged with attempted second-degree murder
A 19-year-old Lafayette resident has been arrested on several warrants including one for attempted second-degree murder, according to the Franklin Police Department (FPD).
theadvocate.com
Two wounded in shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday, sheriff's office says
Two men who were wounded in a shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday afternoon brought themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. It happened in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive, a few blocks south of Glen Oaks High School.
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in June 2021 shooting in Lafayette Police Department parking lot
A man has been arrested in connection to a 2021 shooting in the Lafayette Police Department's parking lot. On June 11, 2021 at around 8:14 p.m. in the 900 block of E. University Avenue, a Lafayette Police officer called out that shots were being fired. As a result of the...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal New Iberia shooting identified; suspect still at large
New Iberia Police are investigating a homicide that took place just after 11 a.m. on December 26, 2022 in the 100 block of Dark Alley.
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
theadvocate.com
Two women, ages 69 and 98, die after crashing into tractor-trailer in Pointe Coupee Parish
Two women, ages 69 and 98, died Thursday morning after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 69-year-old Barbara Dobard Rigby and 98-year-old Maynette Dobard, of Alexandria died, when the 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV that Rigby was driving crashed into a parked 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer shortly after 10 a.m.
New Iberia Police search for dangerous suspect of second-degree murder
The New Iberia Police Department is currently looking for a murder suspect.
theadvocate.com
Southern student killed in New Orleans shooting over the weekend, university confirms
A Southern University student was one of two people killed in a shooting in New Orleans over the holiday weekend, the university confirmed Wednesday. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman majoring in nursing, the university said in a public statement. A 19-year-old man was also killed and four more people...
OPD investigates a drive-by-shooting; multiple shots fired
Three people were grazed by gunfire from a red car; none of them accepted medical attention. Investigators are asking for tips
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Raul Ines-Luna, 38, struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged […]
Breaux Bridge man arrested on domestic violence charge after beating pregnant woman
Breaux Bridge man arrested on domestic violence charge after beating pregnant woman
Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.” Viewer […]
NIPD looking for suspect responsible for domestic-related homicide
The New Iberia Police is investigating a domestic-related homicide that took place just after 11 a.m. on December 26, 2022 in the 100-block of Dark Alley.
St. Martinville Man Dies in Christmas Eve Crash
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It was a tragic holiday for one man from St. Martinville as he died in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 12:00 a.m. on December 24th. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish. Troopers say the victim's pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames. The reason why is still under investigation.
WDSU
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A Southern University student was one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Lower Ninth Ward party the day after Christmas. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman nursing major from New Orleans who was visiting home for the holidays. She and Kyron Peters,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Comments / 0