Sunset, LA

theadvocate.com

One person dead after New Iberia shooting; suspect sought

A man died in a Monday shooting in New Iberia, according to the New Iberia Police Department.. Coroner's officials say the man was Jermaine Riles, 49, of New Iberia. Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Dark Alley. Police were called just after 11 a.m. Monday and when they arrived at the scene they were told that bystanders had taken the victim to a local hospital.
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two women, ages 69 and 98, die after crashing into tractor-trailer in Pointe Coupee Parish

Two women, ages 69 and 98, died Thursday morning after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 69-year-old Barbara Dobard Rigby and 98-year-old Maynette Dobard, of Alexandria died, when the 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV that Rigby was driving crashed into a parked 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer shortly after 10 a.m.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.” Viewer […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

St. Martinville Man Dies in Christmas Eve Crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It was a tragic holiday for one man from St. Martinville as he died in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 12:00 a.m. on December 24th. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish. Troopers say the victim's pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames. The reason why is still under investigation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

