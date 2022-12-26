Read full article on original website
South Korea Dec inflation steady at 5.0%, as expected
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s consumer prices in December rose 5.0% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, matching market expectations and the pace seen in November.
South Korea to impose mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China -News1
SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea will require travellers from China to provide negative COVID test results before departure, South Korea's News1 news agency reported on Friday, after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies.
