Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Devin Vassell (knee) unavailable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) out Thursday against the New York Knicks. Vassell will snag a seat for the second time this month. Josh Richardson is the favorite to replace Vassell in the Spurs' starting lineup, but Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham should see more minutes off the bench.
Trey Murphy starting for Pelicans on Wednesday, Jose Alvarado coming off the bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murphy will get the start on Wednesday with Jose Alvarado returning to the bench. Our models expect Murphy to play 28.3 minutes against Minnesota. Murphy's Wednesday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) ruled out Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is out Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings. Gordon will miss his fourth game of the season. Zeke Nnaji is the favorite to replace Gordon in the starting lineup. Bruce Brown and Vlatko Cancar will also have more minutes available with Gordon and Jeff Green (hand/finger) both out.
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 17
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard (thigh) DNP again on Tuesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) did not practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Tennessee Titans. Earlier on Tuesday, Jerry Jones said Pollard "looked good" for Thursday's game, and that Dallas was "counting on him playing". Despite those optimistic comments, Pollard did not return to practice on Tuesday. Wednesday's practice report will provide more information, but for now Pollard's status remains up in the air.
Max Strus coming off the bench for Heat on Wednesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Strus will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jimmy Butler back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Strus to play 28.4 minutes against the Lakers. Strus' Wednesday projection...
Through Their Struggles, Golden State Has Found What They've Been Searching For
The Golden State Warriors have been searching for answers all season long and while they have struggled, things are beginning to look brighter for the defending champions.
Nikola Jovic (back) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with Los Angeles. Jovic will likely return to the bench with Bam Adebayo (shoulder) available. The Heat are 8.0-point...
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 17
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Reaves has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Heat on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Miami. Reaves' Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 3.7...
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) returning Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is not on the injury report for Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Toscano-Anderson appears ready to return after missing the last three weeks. LeBron James (ankle) is questionable on the second leg of a back-to-back, so Toscano-Anderson could see extended minutes right away if the Lakers rule James out.
Did The New York Knicks Make The Same Mistake Twice?
The New York Knicks had a chance to draft Donovan Mitchell in the 2017 NBA Draft and could have traded for him over the offseason.
Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 30.3 minutes against Los Angeles. Martin's Wednesday projection includes 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds,...
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
Dallas' Reggie Bullock (illness) questionable on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bullock is dealing with a non-covid illness and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against Houston. Bullock's Thursday projection includes 8.0...
Suns' Bismack Biyombo (knee) available on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Biyombo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Wizards on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Washington. Biyombo's Wednesday projection includes 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7...
