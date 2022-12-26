Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
numberfire.com
Laker list Dennis Schroder (foot) as probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (foot) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Schroder is expected to suit up versus his former team after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In 28.6 expected minutes, our models project Schroder to score 23.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin (illness) out for Celtics on Thursday
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (illness) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin will not be available after the veteran came down with an illness. Expect Grant Williams to log more minutes off the bench on Thursday night. Williams' current projection includes 7.2 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Murray's status is currently in question after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. Expect Bones Hyland to play an increased role on Friday if Murray remains out. Murray's...
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (calf) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Young left Tuesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers late in the fourth quarter due to a left calf contusion. He is "hopeful" to play and has been assigned the questionable designation. Dejounte Murray would have more ball-handling opportunities if Young is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Reggie Bullock (illness) on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (illness) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Bullock will sit out against his intrastate rivals after he was held out with an illness. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to log more minutes on Thursday. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/29/22: Can the Clippers Contain the Celtics?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (ankle) probable for Friday's contest versus Denver
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler is expected to play in Denver after Miami's forward was listed as probable with a recent ankle sprain. In 32.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 37.3 FanDuel points. Butler's...
numberfire.com
Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) probable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against Atlanta Hawks. Reaves is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 27.0 minutes against the Hawks. Reaves' Friday projection includes 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) out again on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (Achilles) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Shamet will remain sidelined on Wednesday with right Achilles soreness. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Shamet is averaging 9.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists,...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (shoulder) starting for Heat on Wednesday, Nikola Jovic coming off the bench
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Adebayo is available for Wednesday's game and will return to the starting lineup. Nikola Jovic moves to the bench. Our models expect Adebayo to play 35.5 minutes against the Lakers. Adebayo's...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) available Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) is available Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from questionable less than an hour before tip-off. Trae Young (calf) is out on the second leg of the Hawks' back-to-back, so Bogdanovic should see an uptick in usage for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Kelly Oubre (hand) active for Charlotte's Thursday matchup
Charlotte Hornets small forward Kelly Oubre (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oubre will suit up despite being listed as doubtful with a hand injury. In a matchup against a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating, Oubre's FanDuel salary stands at $7,800. According to...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with the Thunder. His next chance to play will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable for Heat's Friday matchup
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Martin's status is currently in limbo after the 27-year old logged 30 minutes on Wednesday with an ankle sprain. Expect Max Strus to see a boost in playing time if Martin is ruled out on Friday night.
Comments / 0