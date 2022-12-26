ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Woman charged with murder, man killed in Portsmouth Christmas Day shooting

By Julia Varnier
 3 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A woman has turned herself in after police say a man was shot and killed on Christmas.

Around 11: 08 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Allard Road for a reported gunshot wound incident.

Upon arrival, officers say they located 34-year-old Johnnie Freeman with a fatal gunshot wound.

Later that evening, 28-year-old Ra’Mya Stewart, turned herself over to the Chesapeake Police Department in relation to this incident.

She has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm, and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Stewart is currently being held without bond at the Portsmouth City Jail.

