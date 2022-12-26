ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

List of resources: Help for victims of Domestic Violence in Virginia

By Julia Varnier
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq1U2_0jv0c0L100

Local domestic violence programs can provide for the safety of battered adults and their children through the provision of emergency housing and transportation, crisis intervention, peer counseling, support, advocacy and information and referral.

News 3 has compiled a list of resources to information for those that may need help.

You can also find out more on how to protect yourself and others by clicking here.

Comments / 1

Related
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

The dangers and punishments of drunk driving

NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WVNT-TV

Virginia raises minimum wage in 2023

Grenada Theater in Bluefield adds two new movie auditoriums …. Grenada Theater in Bluefield adds two new movie auditoriums in basement. Americans took in more holiday debt this year, but …. Americans took in more holiday debt this year, but there are ways to tackle the issue. Downtown Countdown. Battle...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Advocates find reason to Youngkin behavioral health plan

As the General Assembly prepares to meet in January, Governor Glenn Youngkin is asking members to invest $160 million in transforming Virginia's behavioral health system. Senator Creigh Deeds is a Democrat from Bath County who says the governor is taking a crisis-first approach. "I think it holds a great deal of promise, and I want to make sure it's implemented," Deeds says. "But I want to make sure that we do a lot of other things too. I want to make sure that we raise the reimbursement rates on Medicaid. I want to make sure that we raise the pay for CSB employees so that we have the staff to provide the services that will keep people out of crisis."
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

30 Days of Hope leads to more than 600 families interested in foster care, adoption

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

New Year, new hourly wage for the DMV

The minimum wage for employees in D.C., Virginia and Maryland will go up starting Jan. 1. Under Maryland law, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour. In 2024, the wage is scheduled to increase again, to $14 an hour. Tipped workers in...
MARYLAND STATE
cardinalnews.org

Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community

First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia nursing homes are struggling to stay staffed

2021 was not an easy year to work in a nursing home. But it turns out 2022 was worse. According to a recent survey, 4 in 5 nursing home facility directors say they’re still facing difficulty in filling jobs and shifts. Amy Hewett is with the Virginia Health Care...
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy