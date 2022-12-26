List of resources: Help for victims of Domestic Violence in Virginia
Local domestic violence programs can provide for the safety of battered adults and their children through the provision of emergency housing and transportation, crisis intervention, peer counseling, support, advocacy and information and referral.
News 3 has compiled a list of resources to information for those that may need help.
- If you need help right away, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 and ask to be directed to resources in your neighborhood.
- You can also find a shelter and emergency help near you .
- For Hampton Roads residents, you can contact the Samaritan House or click here for a list of resources by region.
You can also find out more on how to protect yourself and others by clicking here.
Comments / 1