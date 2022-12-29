ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Anita Durairaj

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mary Duncan

“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
KVIA ABC-7

Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Gizmodo

TikTok Banned From Official Devices of the House of Representatives

The American government’s campaign against Chinese-owned TikTok has reached new heights. After passing a law that bans TikTok on devices used by government agencies, the U.S. House of Representatives is blocking its members and their staffers from using TikTok on official devices. In an email on Tuesday, the House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anthony James

Straight Parents Ban Children From Visiting Gay Couple - "They Might Have Bad Influence"

This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into today's fascinating topic, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me: Do you think that the parents are right? Do you think it's acceptable for people to be treated differently because of their life choices? Most importantly, is being gay a negative influence on society? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
