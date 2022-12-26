Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
A best bet for the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Michigan is favored by more than a touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl. The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.
UPMATTERS
49ers-Raiders Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are now double-digit road favorites against the Raiders in Week 17 with Derek Carr benched for Jarrett Stidham. The 49ers (11-4) head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (6-9) in Week 17. No line has fluctuated more this week, as it opened with the Niners favored by...
UPMATTERS
2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams. We are only a couple of days away from the ball dropping in Times Square and the calendar flipping to 2023. While two weeks remain in the NFL regular season and 14...
UPMATTERS
Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News
The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
UPMATTERS
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
The Falcons rewarded bettors early in the season with a 6-0 against the spread record but have covered just twice in their last nine games. Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17.
UPMATTERS
Jaguars-Texans Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jaguars are favored by more than a field goal on the road against the Texans in Week 17. Houston won the first matchup earlier this season. The AFC South-leading Jaguars (7-8) head to the Lone Star State to face the last-place Texans (2-12-1) in Week 17. Houston won the first divisional matchup this season in Week 5, 13-6, and covered the spread.
UPMATTERS
NFL Week 17 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Teams are fighting for playoffs spots and seedings in Week 17, and the Chiefs are the biggest favorites against the Broncos. Eight home teams are favorited in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 17. It was a chalky holiday weekend in NFL betting, as favorites went 11-5 straight-up...
UPMATTERS
Suns-Grizzlies NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and props bets for Tuesday’s Suns-Grizzlies matchup. The Grizzlies are solid home favorites. The Suns and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis. Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will...
UPMATTERS
Five Most Shocking Betting Upsets of 2022
These five upsets could have lined your pockets but at the very least, they were amazing to witness!. It's been an incredible year for both sports bettors and the sports betting industry, reaching a record-setting revenue of $1.68 billion in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association in its Q3 revenue report. The total represents an 80.6% increase compared to the previous year, and more growth is expected as more states come online.
UPMATTERS
Kentucky Great Tyler Ulis to Join John Calipari’s Staff, per Report
The 2016 SEC Player of the Year was severely injured in a car crash in February. View the original article to see embedded media. A beloved former Kentucky basketball star is coming home. Former Wildcats guard Tyler Ulis, a key cog on Kentucky’s legendary 38-1 team from 2014-15, who went...
UPMATTERS
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
UPMATTERS
Report: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to Enter Transfer Portal
The Demon Deacons star is expected to land at a national powerhouse. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, with a strong possibility that he’ll land at Notre Dame next season. Hartman, who’s spent the last five seasons with...
UPMATTERS
Gundy Threatens to Pull Reporter’s Access Over Presser Question
‘Okay, well I might have to cut you out,’ the coach said after a question about staff changes. Oklahoma State football fell to 7–6 to end the 2022 season, losing the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to Wisconsin on Tuesday night, 24–17. The loss finishes off a relatively disappointing...
UPMATTERS
Week 17 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Surprise! Daniel Jones is a top 10 option for fantasy championship week. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
UPMATTERS
Week 17 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Cole Kmet has been quiet of late, but that changes in Week 17 against the Lions. There are only two top 20 tight ends with injury news coming into Week 17. The replacement level options are extremely weak at this time of the season, but we saw last week that there is always an uncovered dart (Shane Zylstra – 5/26/3). Unfortunately, these outs are challenging to find.
UPMATTERS
Lawn Mower-Riding DJ Steals the Show at Pinstripe Bowl
Fans in attendance at Yankee Stadium for the showdown between Minnesota and Syracuse were treated to an all-time great atmosphere. View the original article to see embedded media. As Pro Football Hall of Famer and former analyst Dan Fouts once famously said: It’s the last game of the year, and...
UPMATTERS
Brady Not Contemplating Retirement, Will Take Time on Decision
The 45-year-old said he isn’t focused on his new career move with the Bucs still in the playoff hunt. Tom Brady made waves at the end of the 2022 NFL season when he announced his retirement, only to reverse course and reveal that he was returning to the Buccaneers for another year. Now with that year almost at an end, the football world is anxiously awaiting to see what the seven-time Super Bowl champion will decide to do this upcoming offseason.
UPMATTERS
Week 17 Rankings: Team Defenses
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys should feast on a rookie quarterback. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
UPMATTERS
RGIII: Tua Tagovailoa ‘Should Not Play’ for Rest of Year
The former Heisman Trophy winner made his thoughts on Tagovailoa’s playing status abundantly clear. Fresh concerns over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history are back in the NFL discourse after the third-year player entered the concussion protocol once again following the team’s Sunday loss to the Packers. On Monday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III argued that the team should shut him down for the season.
UPMATTERS
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
Comments / 0