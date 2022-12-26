I am a classic movie enthusiast. The 1930s and 1940s produced some of my favorite films ever. I am not saying you won't find me in the theater for the new Marvel movie; I'm not a snob about it. But something about that time in film just connects to me. So as much as It's A Wonderful life has become a go-to holiday movie, to me it is just a beautiful piece of cinema to be watched anytime. How does one not fall in love with Donna Reed or Jimmy Stewart with every watch?

