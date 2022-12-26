Read full article on original website
Related
NHPD: Man Arrested for Starting 2 New Hartford Fires
New Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with a pair of intentional fires set this month along Seneca Turnpike. Police have charged Mark Palmano of New Hartford with two counts of third degree arson - both are class C level felonies. The first fire occurred on December 10,...
Utica Man Charged in Christmas Eve Burglary
A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a commercial building on the morning of Christmas Eve. Utica Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Bleecker Street at around 1:45 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve. After reviewing security camera footage, officers relayed a suspect description to other officers, who stopped and detained a man matching that description.
Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’
-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
13 Stunning Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter
There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
He’s a Mean One! Rome Police Share Hilarious Christmas Video with the Grinch
No better way to get into the holiday spirit than a laugh from your local law enforcement. The City of Rome Police Department is back again with their annual Christmas video. For the past two years, they have put something fun together to help Central New Yorkers get into the holiday spirit.
From A to Z: Restaurants in Rome, NY You Need to Experience at Least Once
Previously, we've explored restaurants from A to Z in Utica. Now, it's time to move on to Rome. There's so many great dining options that sometimes, we find it's hard to choose. Hopefully if you're visiting Rome and are looking for dining options, this helps. From A to Z: Rome...
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
Lucky CNY Lottery Player Gets Early Christmas Gift, Wins Nearly 20 Grand
3-11-18-24-38 The ticket was sold in Onondaga County at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool, New York. It's worth $18,273.00. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, December 20 drawing is up to $465 million. That would make a even nicer Christmas present. Do you have your ticket yet? You can even buy one without leaving home? There's now an app for that.
My Wonderful Life in Seneca…err…Bedford Falls
I am a classic movie enthusiast. The 1930s and 1940s produced some of my favorite films ever. I am not saying you won't find me in the theater for the new Marvel movie; I'm not a snob about it. But something about that time in film just connects to me. So as much as It's A Wonderful life has become a go-to holiday movie, to me it is just a beautiful piece of cinema to be watched anytime. How does one not fall in love with Donna Reed or Jimmy Stewart with every watch?
Jump For Joy: New Trampoline Park Opening in New Hartford
Over the summer, residents of Central New York received the news that Rockin' Jump abruptly closed in New Hartford. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. Good news! It will be reopening with a new name, new owners, and an...
2 Cities in Central New York Among Poorest in the Country
America is the land of opportunity. But in some cities, there isn't much to offer. Two in New York are among the poorest in the country with high poverty and unemployment rates. American News Reports released the list of the 10 Poorest Cities in the United States, and two in...
Have You Seen ‘Pottersville,’ the Netflix Holiday Movie Shot in CNY?
If you're looking for a different kind of holiday movie to enjoy on Netflix this season, you might want to try Pottersville, the 2017 comedy shot in Hamilton, New York. Pottersville is a little out there. It's not a particularly good movie, but it has some big name actors in it, and it's cool to see Central New York represented in all its winter glory. Saranac root beer even makes a cameo appearance:
Can You Name the Christmas Song From Waterville Photographer’s Adorable Acorn Photos
Want to play a game? Name the Christmas song in a series of acorn photos. Every day Jody Hildreth posts a new Acorn Whimsy photo on social media depicting a Christmas Song. Some are simple while others are a little challenging. Can you name them all?. Hildreth is an elementary...
Here’s Where You Can Grab Free Christmas Dinner In Central New York
Are you looking for free Christmas dinner here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Look no further than Franco's Pizza in Ilion. Each and every year Franco's in Ilion tries to make live a little easier for everyone by providing a free meal for Christmas. While you're wallets are hurting from the shopping of gifts, and let's be real, groceries, this may be the perfect meal to help not break the bank. They do this according to their Facebook page, to give back to the community and provide a happy warm place for those who might not be as lucky this year:
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0