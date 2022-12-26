Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
CHP searching for driver in fatal North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said in a Facebook post that it is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a sedan and a pedestrian on Dec. 23. According to the post, a maroon-colored vehicle struck the pedestrian on westbound Madison Avenue near Jackson street in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
kubaradio.com
Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department has launched an investigation after a deadly accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Police said they've closed Cordelia Road between Beck Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for the investigation. Few details surrounding crash have been released at this time. For now, police said...
4 arrested in Vallejo after stolen car police chase ends in I-80 crash, CHP says
CHP says that four people are in custody after a police chase of a stolen car in Sacramento County ends in a Vallejo crash.
CBS News
Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
West Sacramento Collision Involves Hit-and-Run
Accident Near Capitol Enterprise Off-Ramp May Have Involved Hit-and-Run A reported hit-and-run collision resulted in minor injuries on December 24 in West Sacramento. The accident, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), happened along westbound I-80 near the west Capitol Enterprise Boulevard off-ramp shortly after 11:00 a.m. A Cadillac SUV and Nissan Sentra were involved. One of the vehicles showed major damage to its front and rear. The CHP is investigating to determine how the accident occurred.
KCRA.com
62-year-old victim identified after deadly Christmas Eve crash in Fairfield, police say
A 62-year-old Vacaville man has been identified after he was killed in a vehicle collision in Fairfield on Christmas Eve. Henry Blank died after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a suspected drunk driver on East Tabor Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Fairfield police said. Two passengers...
Vacaville man, 62, identified as person killed in Christmas Eve DUI crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield have arrested a Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue on reports of a two vehicle crash with major injuries. Two people inside one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.During the investigation, police determined the driver of the second vehicle to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. In a statement Tuesday, police also dispelled social media rumors of a shooting connected to the incident, saying the rumors are false."While speculation is bound to happen following any tragic incident, the dissemination of misinformation like this not only frustrates the investigation but also compounds the trauma experienced by grieving friends and family," police said.It was not immediately known when Lyons would appear in court.On Wednesday, Fairfield police identified the person killed as 62-year-old Vacaville resident Henry Blank.
Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Traffic Crash Results in Fatality and Serious Injuries
Fatality and Multiple Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash on E Tabor Avenue. An accident in Fairfield on December 24 resulted in one fatality and three others involved in the collision were seriously injured. The collision occurred along E Tabor Avenue near Railroad Avenue during the evening hours. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle by responders with the Fairfield Fire Department.
Man, 44, killed in Christmas night head-on crash near Yuba City
SUTTER COUNTY – One driver has died and another driver suffered major injuries in a head-on crash near Yuba City late Christmas night. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 10 p.m., an 18-year-old woman in a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving on S George Washington Boulevard when her car was hit head-on by a 1999 Ford Explorer going the wrong way near Bogue Road. The driver of the Explorer, 44-year-old Yuba City resident Jack Alan Means, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. Officers say the Mustang driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. While no arrests have been made, CHP says both parties had empty alcohol containers in their vehicles. The Mustang driver also appeared to be impaired, officers say. A toxicology report is pending.
Deputies seeking whereabouts of at-risk missing Carmichael woman
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies said 84-year-old Alice Kroese was supposed be back around 1 p.m. after she left her home in Carmichael to take care of her horses in Granite Bay. However, she did not return and her whereabouts aren't known.
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead, a second injured in Yuba City car crash Sunday night
YUBA CITY, Calif. 12:53 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one person was injured and another died during a car crash in Yuba City on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. One of the drivers, Hailey Foster, 18, of Yuba city, was driving on S George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, approaching a SUV driving in the opposite direction.
4 arrested after Elk Grove police chase ends in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. — Four people were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Elk Grove to Vallejo. According to CHP Golden Gate, Elk Grove police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the chase began. CHP Solano took over the chase, which ended on westbound Interstate...
KCRA.com
4 suspects wanted in connection with Sacramento airport baggage thefts
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people seen on surveillance footage who are suspected of stealing baggage from the Sacramento International Airport following days of holiday chaos and cancellations. | VIDEO ABOVE | Passengers search for luggage as cancellations continue. Officials said the two men and...
riolindamessenger.com
North Sacramento CHP DUI Checkpoint
The California Highway Patrol (CHP), North Sacramento Area, announces a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Sobriety Checkpoint to be held on Saturday, December 30th, 2022, in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County. The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will be operational at 10:00 p.m., and is set to end at 3:00 a.m.
Arrest made in fatal DUI crash in Fairfield on Christmas Eve
KCRA.com
Crews battle motorhome fire in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a motorhome in Placer County on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was a complete loss. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
