Read full article on original website
Related
OpenSea CEO: Future of NFTs is Rosy Despite Crypto Winter
The head of NFT marketplace OpenSea is trying to distance his company’s products from cryptocurrencies. In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) published Thursday (Dec. 29), Devin Finzer, OpenSea's chief executive, cautioned regulators in their approach to his industry. “It is really important that regulators and government officials...
Public-Private Partnerships Can Unlock a $31B Blockchain Payments Opportunity
The International Monetary Fund has identified central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as more efficient alternatives to physical cash that promise to lower transaction costs, promote financial inclusion, limit illicit activity and improve the functioning of monetary policy. At the same time, public-private partnerships are essential to fully realizing that potential.
Subscription Businesses Aim Tech at Credit Card Chargebacks and Churn
Subscription merchants are turning to tech to help reduce credit card chargebacks that eat up revenue and increase churn. The latest “Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability And Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, found that 22% of subscribers think it is very or extremely likely they will cut one or more subscriptions in the next year, with 21% more saying they are somewhat likely to drop subscriptions. Time is short to get this right.
Borderless Business Payment Methods Automate International Growth
Innovative B2B payment methods and automated enterprise systems are mission-critical for companies expanding abroad. As a result, companies around the world are turning to multicurrency tools, targeted strategies, and future-fit accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions to help accelerate and streamline their international growth. But according to the...
Cryptocurrency Payments Make Push for Greater Marketplace Acceptance
Shopping with cryptocurrency remains a novel, or even foreign, experience for most consumers. That said, PYMNTS’ research shows that among tech-driven consumers, more than 1 in 3 (35%) prefer merchants that take crypto, with 26% saying they would go so far as to switch merchants to shop where crypto is accepted. Nearly 1 in 4 everyday consumers (23%) similarly say they prefer merchants that accept crypto.
MicroStrategy Cites Tax Benefits in Recent Bitcoin Buying and Selling
MicroStrategy has cited tax benefits as the reason for its recent buying and selling of bitcoin. The firm — which develops enterprise software but is also the largest corporate buyer of bitcoin — has sold bitcoins for the first time but remains a net buyer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing a MicroStrategy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Sezzle Expands Credit-Building Service to Canada
Sezzle is now offering its credit-building service Sezzle Up in Canada. available in the United States, Sezzle Up now enables users of Sezzle’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution in Canada to opt in to report their payment behavior to credit reporting agencies, thereby helping to build their credit, according to a Thursday (Dec. 29) press release.
Afreximbank Spends $1.5B to Promote Trade Finance in Caribbean
Trade finance firm Afreximbank has allocated $1.5 billion to help Caribbean countries access its services. The Cairo-based company announced the arrangement Monday (Dec. 26), saying it followed the addition of nine Caribbean countries to its Afreximbank Partnership Agreement at the first Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) in September. The...
The Netherlands Overtakes Spain In Mobile Wallet Usage
New PYMNTS data shows that mobile wallet usage in the Netherlands has pulled ahead of Spain. According to the latest Connected Economy report, “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation,” a PYMNTS and Stripe collaboration, 13.6% of Dutch consumers paid for their most recent in-store purchase with a mobile payment in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.
FinTechs Attract 20% of All VC Investment in Bulgaria
Bulgarian FinTech firms have attracted nearly $6 million in investment this year. In fact, while the country’s FinTech industry may be young, with each passing year its contribution to the economy grows. For example, investments in Bulgarian FinTech companies have grown from BGN 1.3 million to almost BGN 11...
MoneyGram Teams With CellPay to Expand Bill Payment Offering
MoneyGram has partnered with CellPay to expand its payment option to over 30,000 billers. “This strategic partnership further accelerates both companies’ growth in a highly competitive bill payment arena,” the companies said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27). “MoneyGram is efficiently expanding the number of bill payments it processes through its powerful [application programming interface (API)-driven] infrastructure and best-in-class technology.”
Dealer-Pay and Dealertrack Add Payment Tools to Car Dealer Management System
Dealer-Pay and Dealertrack are collaborating to add payment tools to an automotive dealer management system. The two companies have launched an integration that delivers Dealer-Pay’s advanced payment tools to Dealertrack’s dealer management system (DMS) users, enabling automotive dealerships to process payments in all departments, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release.
Luxury Retail Sector Awaits Surge in Chinese Tourists
The luxury retail sector is expecting more Chinese tourists after three years of pandemic restrictions. China announced Monday (Dec. 26) that it will lift international travel restrictions in January. This will allow the return of Chinese tourism, which is the world’s largest source of tourist spending, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Dec. 27).
How US Consumers Lived Their Best Digital Lives in 2022
2022 marked many consumers’ triumphant return to the physical world after two years of pandemic-related restrictions — but even after options have opened up, their appetite for digital commerce experiences has not gone away. PYMNTS’ research finds that consumers used digital in their everyday lives 10 percent more in November 2022 than in November 2021, and this upward trend shows no sign of stopping.
US DOJ Investigating Nov. 11 $372M Crypto Hack of FTX
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a Nov. 11 crypto hack of FTX. The DOJ has launched a criminal probe into the alleged $372 million cybercrime that happened hours after the crypto exchange declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). U.S. authorities have managed to...
Finclusion Group Rebrands as Fin, Nets $2M Startup Funding
The African FinTech group Finclusion Group has received $2 million in startup funding. The latest investment coincides with a company-wide rebranding with the group now going by the name Fin. Since it was founded in 2018, Fin has developed a range of FinTech products with the aim of closing Africa’s...
Credit Unions Set Sights on Financial Wellness for 2022
For credit unions, helping consumers achieve financial wellness will be top-of-mind in 2023. But as Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus Consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, CUs will need to grapple with any number of challenges of their own as they seek to help end users navigate macro-economic pressures.
Crypto Industry Fights for Investor Trust Post-FTX
Still wobbling from the FTX crypto crash, 2023’s cryptocurrency outlook is much shakier than 2022’s. This time last year, cryptocurrencies were poised — and priced — to take over the world. As macro headwinds buffet consumers and over-leveraged implosions pockmark the sector landscape, industry observers openly...
Japan Could Reverse Ban on Foreign Stablecoins
Japan is reportedly readying regulations that would let foreign stablecoins list on the country’s exchanges. According to a Monday (Dec. 26) report by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is asking for feedback on the new regulations, which will let local distributors handle payments-focused stablecoins.
Proposed Class-Action Suit Centers on Gemini Earn Products
Gemini Trust Company is facing a proposed class-action suit involving its Gemini Earn products. The crypto asset exchange and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have been sued by investors who accused them of fraud and violations of the Exchange Act, saying they failed to register their Gemini Earn interest-bearing accounts as securities, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28).
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0