Subscription merchants are turning to tech to help reduce credit card chargebacks that eat up revenue and increase churn. The latest “Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability And Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, found that 22% of subscribers think it is very or extremely likely they will cut one or more subscriptions in the next year, with 21% more saying they are somewhat likely to drop subscriptions. Time is short to get this right.

2 DAYS AGO