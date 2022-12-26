Read full article on original website
Related
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Shelter animals in Montour County in need of homes
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Rebel has lived at the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville for one year, which is half of his life. Rebel and his friends are waiting for their forever homes, but it's been a slow season at the shelter. "It's honestly been a little bit challenging getting...
Sunbury brings back its New Year's Eve celebration
SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury employees and volunteers decorated the gazebo at Cameron Park, getting it ready for this weekend's New Year's Eve celebration. The event was canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're just trying to up our game from 2019, so we can...
wkok.com
Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser
LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
Pizza shop fire in Shamokin ruled accidental
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators say last week's fire at a pizza shop in Shamokin was an accident. According to the city fire inspector, something caught fire outside the Original Italian Pizza on East Independence Street last week. The flames quickly spread, damaging the restaurant and a cigar shop. Dozens...
Lane restriction Thursday on Lewisburg River Bridge
Montandon, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29 on the Lewisburg River Bridge as a PennDOT crew replaces light bulbs. The restriction will be in place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
webbweekly.com
Helen L. Dincher, 88
Helen L. Dincher, 88, of Williamsport, died peacefully Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital with her family by her side. She joined her husband of 71 years, Bernard J. “Mike” Dincher in Heaven to celebrate Christmas after his passing on Dec. 2, 2022.
Fire damages veterinarian clinic in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a veterinary clinic in Lycoming County Wednesday. The flames sparked earlier Wednesday evening at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township. We don't know what caused the fire but the clinic says that all staff and animals are accounted for in Lycoming...
therecord-online.com
Downtown Rotary Of Lock Haven Continues Tradition
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Rotary of Lock Haven continues a tradition started by Dr. Betty Schantz and the Daughters of the American Revolution. They prepared Christmas bags for veterans filled with toiletries and activity books. They were delivered to all the Clinton County nursing homes. Forty one bags...
Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County
Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters, and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
Fire breaks out at Luzerne County home
LUZERNE, Pa. — A fire marshal has been called in to figure out what started a fire at a home in Luzerne County. Fire crews say flames broke out at the place along Miller Street just before 3 p.m. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
WOLF
Wyoming Area Regional Police Coverage Begins this Weekend
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new regional police force will start servicing multiple communities within Luzerne County this weekend. FOX56's Jake Sarwar, spoke with the incoming Chief earlier on Tuesday. The new police force combines the police departments of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West...
Making a merry Christmas at women's shelter in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — Samantha Scoblink says running a small-scale version of Santa's workshop out of the Berwick Women's Shelter on 11th Street becomes all worth it when she hears stories like this one. "There was a guy who actually came and did construction for us, and he said that...
Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
Extreme cold makes for difficult firefighting conditions
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A fire by itself is nothing easy to handle, but add in below-freezing temperatures or snowfall, and fire officials at Shamokin Fire Bureau say there's more than just putting out flames you need to worry about. "Some of the dangers we look for obviously are falls,...
Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
FOX43.com
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
WOLF
Amanda Miller Benefit
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
Flames tear through building in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Schuylkill County went up in flames Monday night. Officials at the Schuylkill County Communications center say calls came in around 8 p.m. Crews battled the flames at a home on Market Street in Ashland. Firefighters say the place was empty and was...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0