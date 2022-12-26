ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury brings back its New Year's Eve celebration

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury employees and volunteers decorated the gazebo at Cameron Park, getting it ready for this weekend's New Year's Eve celebration. The event was canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're just trying to up our game from 2019, so we can...
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser

LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pizza shop fire in Shamokin ruled accidental

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators say last week's fire at a pizza shop in Shamokin was an accident. According to the city fire inspector, something caught fire outside the Original Italian Pizza on East Independence Street last week. The flames quickly spread, damaging the restaurant and a cigar shop. Dozens...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday on Lewisburg River Bridge

Montandon, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29 on the Lewisburg River Bridge as a PennDOT crew replaces light bulbs. The restriction will be in place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
UNION COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Helen L. Dincher, 88

Helen L. Dincher, 88, of Williamsport, died peacefully Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital with her family by her side. She joined her husband of 71 years, Bernard J. “Mike” Dincher in Heaven to celebrate Christmas after his passing on Dec. 2, 2022.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Downtown Rotary Of Lock Haven Continues Tradition

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Rotary of Lock Haven continues a tradition started by Dr. Betty Schantz and the Daughters of the American Revolution. They prepared Christmas bags for veterans filled with toiletries and activity books. They were delivered to all the Clinton County nursing homes. Forty one bags...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County

Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire breaks out at Luzerne County home

LUZERNE, Pa. — A fire marshal has been called in to figure out what started a fire at a home in Luzerne County. Fire crews say flames broke out at the place along Miller Street just before 3 p.m. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Wyoming Area Regional Police Coverage Begins this Weekend

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new regional police force will start servicing multiple communities within Luzerne County this weekend. FOX56's Jake Sarwar, spoke with the incoming Chief earlier on Tuesday. The new police force combines the police departments of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Amanda Miller Benefit

LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy