Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
svinews.com
Wyoming Cowboys Will Cap Off a Successful Season Friday in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz. (Dec. 28, 2022) — The 2022 University of Wyoming Football team will cap off a successful season on Friday, Dec. 30 in Tucson, Ariz., when it will face the Ohio Bobcats in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. It will be the culmination of a season that saw Wyoming, one of the youngest teams in the nation, exceed all expectations to post a 7-5 record and finish second in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division.
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside’s new turf field creates opportunity for Wyoming to use as Arizona Bowl practice site
It’s a long way from Laramie, Wyo., to the southside of Tucson, but the beauty of a community event such as the Arizona Bowl brings it all together for the Cowboys and the locals. Among Wyoming’s three days of practice in Tucson leading up to Friday’s Arizona Bowl matchup...
cwbradio.com
Buchanan Transferring To Oklahoma
Former Loyal High School wrestling champion Stephen Buchanan is transferring to Oklahoma. Stephen has wrestled for the University of Wyoming for the last three seasons. He finished eighth in the nation at 197 for Wyoming in the 2021 national championships, and last season took third place at 197 after he was ranked as high as number-two in the nation in the national individual wrestling poll. Stephen has an overall college wrestling record of 68-22, including 28-3 for Wyoming last season.
extrainningsoftball.com
Reigning SWAC Pitcher of the Year Hannah Ortega Transferring to Fresno State
Former Bethune-Cookman pitcher Hannah Ortega is transferring to Fresno State. Ortega was named the SWAC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year last season, earning both awards after a rookie year that included a 2.99 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and a 1.23 WHIP. Ortega also held opponents to a .261 opponent’s batting average.
Local Bodybuilder talks about winning 2022 Mr. Olympia
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno native Erin Banks is a men’s physique champion. He stopped by Eyewitness News this morning to talk with us about his recent win and taking first place in both the Mr. Olympia competition and Arnold Classic in the same year.
franchising.com
PrideStaff Fresno, Modesto and Visalia Offices Named to 2022 Best of Central Valley Business List
December 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // PrideStaff is pleased to announce that their Central California offices were named to the 2022 Best of Central Valley Business List by The Business Journal. This is the eighth consecutive year that PrideStaff has won the Best Employment Service category. The Best of Central...
Fire spreads from basement to attic in southwest Fresno home
Crews say no one was living in the home and has been burned twice before.
KMPH.com
Two jackknifed big rigs cause backups on two major highways in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two jackknifed big rigs caused a huge backup on two major highways in Fresno. California Highway Patrol says the accidents happened when both big rigs were going too fast in the rain. The first big rig was on Highway 99 near Stanislaus. The second big...
‘I’m hoping to bring my father home’: Search for Ulysses Carr continues 33 days later
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The family for 86 year old Ulysses Carr is holding onto hope after he was last seen more than 30 days ago. It has been 33 days of heartbreak for the Carr family. Just two weeks after Carr’s disappearance his wife of more than 60 years Lucy Carr died. Eric Carr’s […]
The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold
December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
Storm floods streets, knocks out power in Fresno
Maintenance workers pumped water out of clogged storm drains Tuesday afternoon, a task that kept them busy all over Fresno for most of the day.
syvnews.com
Fresno woman finds success while living on less
Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
CHP: Double fatal rollover accident in Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a rollover accident in Lemoore on Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that at about 7:15 a.m., they received a call about a traffic collision on westbound highway 198 and west of highway 41. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a single-vehicle rollover on […]
Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
Hanford Sentinel
Storm drops half an inch of rain on Kings County; series of storms expected this week
Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning. After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno Traffic Collision Causes Pedestrian Fatality
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Ashlan Avenue Intersection. A traffic collision in Fresno on December 19 resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The accident occurred at the Ashlan Avenue intersection with Blythe Avenue around 6:00 p.m., according to the report issued by the Fresno Police Department. No additional information was provided. Motorist...
GV Wire
After 10 Years, Local Conservative Commentator Calling It Quits
After 10 years of providing a daily radio report, Michael Der Manouel Jr.’s last “Commentary on the News” airs on KMJ radio (580 AM/105.9 FM) this Thursday. “It’s just time. I went to (program director) Blake Taylor on election night. It’s just been great and a real honor to be a part of the daily programing here,” Der Manouel said. “The day-to-day commitment was just running its course.”
Comments / 0