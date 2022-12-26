ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma town brought back to life by a “fragile” Christmas decor

CHICKASHA, Okla. — An Oklahoma town has been brought back to life, all thanks to a “fragile” Christmas decoration. Chickasha —a town just southwest of Oklahoma City — is now internationally known due to a 50-foot leg lamp that sits in the heart of the town. The lamp received its fame from the movie “A Christmas Story.” And FOX23 Evening Anchor Sara Whaley traveled to Chickasha to learn how the town is using its connection to the iconic lamp to create a Christmas story of its own.
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

The Comanche Nation makes a positive impact on 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we wrap up 2022, we want to take the time to highlight a few organizations in the area which help support our community!. The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the community to the long-awaited return of one of their biggest events.
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community

An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
EDMOND, OK
kswo.com

Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
LAWTON, OK
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

High school special needs teacher also runs hospice care for dogs

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”. And rewarding. But...
EDMOND, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: New Year’s Eve Cosmic Celebration

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Most of Fort Sill is still on hiatus due to the holiday block leave, but the post has some fun festivities planned for the New Year’s weekend. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about New Year’s gate closings, activities available during the break, and their New Year’s Eve Cosmic Celebration.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Ft Sill keeps spirits high for Soldiers who couldn’t go home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials are doing what they can to keep the morale up for those who couldn’t go home during the holidays. “It just gets them out of that depression mode and get them out of the barracks, at least,” said SFC. Miata Cole.
LAWTON, OK
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefit Scam: $500,000 Scammed Amount in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services of the state says since Dec. 8, a lot of Oklahomans have been affected by a skimming scam card that’s targeting families that holds low-income who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). A special agent in charge of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

LPD advises residents to properly dispose of holiday boxes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays coming to an end and gifts being opened, Lawton Police Department gives advice to the community on what residents can do to keep their homes safe whether they’re traveling or they’re away from home. First, residents need to properly dispose of...
LAWTON, OK

