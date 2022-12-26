Read full article on original website
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma town brought back to life by a “fragile” Christmas decor
CHICKASHA, Okla. — An Oklahoma town has been brought back to life, all thanks to a “fragile” Christmas decoration. Chickasha —a town just southwest of Oklahoma City — is now internationally known due to a 50-foot leg lamp that sits in the heart of the town. The lamp received its fame from the movie “A Christmas Story.” And FOX23 Evening Anchor Sara Whaley traveled to Chickasha to learn how the town is using its connection to the iconic lamp to create a Christmas story of its own.
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
kswo.com
The Comanche Nation makes a positive impact on 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we wrap up 2022, we want to take the time to highlight a few organizations in the area which help support our community!. The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the community to the long-awaited return of one of their biggest events.
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
news9.com
Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community
An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
kswo.com
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
Miranda Family Christmas Light Show in Edmond raises thousands for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
The popular Miranda Christmas Light Show held its final production in Edmond Sunday night. The family has been putting on the big extravaganza for seven years now with around 250,000 lights on display. They are also taking this opportunity to give back.
KFOR
High school special needs teacher also runs hospice care for dogs
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”. And rewarding. But...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: New Year’s Eve Cosmic Celebration
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Most of Fort Sill is still on hiatus due to the holiday block leave, but the post has some fun festivities planned for the New Year’s weekend. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about New Year’s gate closings, activities available during the break, and their New Year’s Eve Cosmic Celebration.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
kswo.com
Popular Lawton restaurant on waiting list for plumber after pipe bursts
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Plumbers are working to catch up on calls after last week’s winter freeze, and one Lawton business is waiting for a plumber because of a busted water pipe. Polly’s Thai Food on Sheridan Road is temporarily closed until a plumber is available to make repairs....
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
kswo.com
Ft Sill keeps spirits high for Soldiers who couldn’t go home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials are doing what they can to keep the morale up for those who couldn’t go home during the holidays. “It just gets them out of that depression mode and get them out of the barracks, at least,” said SFC. Miata Cole.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you ever wondered what a police officer’s job entails?. The Lawton Police Department is hoping to give residents a little more insight, through their annual citizens’ police academy, which starts next week. The Citizens Police Academy or CPA is designed to give citizens...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefit Scam: $500,000 Scammed Amount in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services of the state says since Dec. 8, a lot of Oklahomans have been affected by a skimming scam card that’s targeting families that holds low-income who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). A special agent in charge of the...
kswo.com
LPD advises residents to properly dispose of holiday boxes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays coming to an end and gifts being opened, Lawton Police Department gives advice to the community on what residents can do to keep their homes safe whether they’re traveling or they’re away from home. First, residents need to properly dispose of...
Two people rescued from burning Oklahoma City home
Two people are recovering after being rescued from a house fire on Tuesday evening.,
