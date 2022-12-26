Read full article on original website
Related
Driver seriously injured in shooting, walks into Milwaukee PD's District 2
Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a shooting that happened overnight, sending one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police search for hit-and-run driver; 69-year-old man dead in Racine
Racine police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 69-year-old man on Dec. 22.
75-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Whitefish Bay
A 75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman died after being struck by a driver near Lake View and Santa Monica on Wednesday.
CBS 58
75-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Whitefish Bay
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say a 75-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Whitefish Bay Wednesday, Dec. 28. Officers responded to the incident at the intersection of E. Lake View Avenue and N. Santa Monica Boulevard around 5:38 p.m. Police located the victim...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Reported shootings shut down interstates Wednesday morning
Separate shooting investigations shut down stretches of I-94 and I-43 on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. The shootings happened near 68th Street and the Milwaukee-Ozaukee county line, respectively.
CBS 58
Driver hit by gunfire, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 12:25 a.m. near 14th and Arthur. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was hit by gunfire from someone shooting at his car as he was driving. The injured man drove to Police District Two located at 245 W. Lincoln Ave, where he asked for help.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
WISN
Police arrest suspected driver for hit-and-run that sent woman to hospital with critical injuries
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they've arrested the suspected driver of a hit and run from last week, which sent a pedestrian to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said Bianca Coleman, 34, turned herself in the day after a car struck Dana Williams, 50, and drove off. It...
CBS 58
At least 10 cars broken into during MU basketball game, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into near 7th and Fond Du Lac Avenue Tuesday night, Dec. 27. Authorities say the suspect(s) broke windows on at least 10 vehicles around 6:45 p.m. Brad Franzen was at the Marquette basketball game at Fiserv Forum...
Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate gunfire incidents
Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents. The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street.
Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.
All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged
A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire caused by mechanical issue
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited by a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
CBS 58
Resident at Kenosha assisted living facility found dead outside, police investigation underway
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are investigating after a resident at Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care was found outside the facility deceased. Officials say the 89-year-old woman's death is related to weather exposure. Kenosha police responded to the assisted living center on Dec. 19 around 7:45...
WISN
Exclusive: Off-duty Mequon firefighter struck on freeway speaks with 12 News
It's been three days since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was struck while helping with a crash on Interstate I-894 at National Avenue. As Lipp recovers from his hospital bed with a broken back, ribs, liver, face and hand injuries, he spoke exclusively with 12 News. "Josh, how you...
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, at least 10 damaged
MILWAUKEE - At least ten vehicles were broken into Tuesday night, Dec. 27 near 7th Street and McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Police say someone broke the windows to at least ten vehicles. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
WISN
SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
CBS 58
2 displaced following house fire on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire on Milwaukee's south side. Firefighters say they were called to a house near 6th and Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen filling the neighborhood. Officials say the people living there, one adult...
Comments / 0