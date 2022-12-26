ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Driver hit by gunfire, Milwaukee police investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 12:25 a.m. near 14th and Arthur. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was hit by gunfire from someone shooting at his car as he was driving. The injured man drove to Police District Two located at 245 W. Lincoln Ave, where he asked for help.
I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged

A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire caused by mechanical issue

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited by a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, at least 10 damaged

MILWAUKEE - At least ten vehicles were broken into Tuesday night, Dec. 27 near 7th Street and McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Police say someone broke the windows to at least ten vehicles. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
2 displaced following house fire on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire on Milwaukee's south side. Firefighters say they were called to a house near 6th and Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen filling the neighborhood. Officials say the people living there, one adult...
