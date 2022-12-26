ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Suspect arrested for attempted murder in NE Wichita shooting Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a shooting that critically injured that left a 23-year-old man and a 17-year old girl with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning. Tmori Wright, a 24-year-old from Wichita, was arrested on two counts of attempted murder after the shooting...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a man in connection with a double murder that happened last week in southeast Wichita. A man and a woman died from their injuries and a two other men were injured in the quadruple shooting reported last Friday night, Dec. 23, in the 900 block of South Mission.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man arrested for east Wichita shooting

Jail records show a man has been arrested for Tuesday morning’s shooting that left two people with critical injuries. The 24-year-old has been booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Just before 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m.: Wichita Police say a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, both from Wichita, were critically injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting. Officers reached the scene of the shooting at around 5:55 a.m. and found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Man Dies of Injuries Sustained in Dec. 20th Crash

Wichita Police are investigating an fatal crash that killed a 30-year-old man. accident that fatally injured 30-year-old Jonson Shaad of Wichita. The accident happened just before noon on December 20th in the 19th block of North Rock Rd. Responding officers arrived to find Jonson Shaad of Wichita unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Jonson died from his injuries a week later.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police release video of unsolved shots-fired incident this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 10 near 17th Street N. and N. Oliver in Wichita. At around 4:20 p.m. that day, Wichita Police officers responded to a suspicious character with a weapon in the...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Victims uncooperative after east Wichita shooting

Two people were hospitalized but are expected to be OK, after a shooting in east Wichita on Christmas morning. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Killarney Ct. around 4 a.m., and found an injured 18 and 20-year-old. They were transported with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police arrest suspect accused of shooting man, teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a suspect in the shootings of a man and teenager on the city's northeast side early Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County Jail records show 24-year-old Tmori Kyle Wright was booked at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man gets 2 years probation in connection to 2020 shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Koby Fisher has been sentenced to 24 months of probation in connection to a west Wichita shooting that killed two people in 2020. Police at the time stated that two Wichitans, Keion Whyte and William Pottorff, died as a result of the shooting in the 5900 block of W Kellogg.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

17-Year-Old Girl and 23-Year Old Man Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in East Wichita Shooting

Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl in east Wichita. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There they found the man and girl with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WICHITA, KS

