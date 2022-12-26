Read full article on original website
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in NE Wichita shooting Tuesday
Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a man in connection with a double murder that happened last week in southeast Wichita. A man and a woman died from their injuries and a two other men were injured in the quadruple shooting reported last Friday night, Dec. 23, in the 900 block of South Mission.
Man arrested for east Wichita shooting
17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
Man, teen girl hospitalized after shooting in northeast Wichita, police say
Kansas man pleads no contest after allegedly stabbing uncle to death
A Kansas man pleaded no contest after allegedly stabbing his uncle to death in August of 2021.
Police: EARP remains in force for the Wichita area
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan remains in effect until further notice. This includes, Wichita, Sedgwick County, Haysville, Derby and Goddard.
Wichita Man Dies of Injuries Sustained in Dec. 20th Crash
Wichita Police are investigating an fatal crash that killed a 30-year-old man. accident that fatally injured 30-year-old Jonson Shaad of Wichita. The accident happened just before noon on December 20th in the 19th block of North Rock Rd. Responding officers arrived to find Jonson Shaad of Wichita unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Jonson died from his injuries a week later.
Wichita Police release video of unsolved shots-fired incident this month
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 10 near 17th Street N. and N. Oliver in Wichita. At around 4:20 p.m. that day, Wichita Police officers responded to a suspicious character with a weapon in the...
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years of probation for deadly shootout
A Wichita man was sentenced to an additional two years of probation for a deadly shootout in 2020.
Victims uncooperative after east Wichita shooting
Two people were hospitalized but are expected to be OK, after a shooting in east Wichita on Christmas morning. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Killarney Ct. around 4 a.m., and found an injured 18 and 20-year-old. They were transported with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
Wichita police arrest suspect accused of shooting man, teen
Man's body found in southeast Wichita
Wichita man gets 2 years probation in connection to 2020 shooting
Body found under bridge in south Wichita
First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body has been found.
17-Year-Old Girl and 23-Year Old Man Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in East Wichita Shooting
Missing Wichita girl found safe
The Wichita Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe.
