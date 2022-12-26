Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Municipality of Anchorage looks for ways to the fund the Sullivan Arena in 2023
The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancellations and delays add up; here in anchorage we're still seeing the effects on Alaskans. According to the coordinator for Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, new criteria requiring a sprinkler system and separate housing for men and women have made it difficult to find a suitable building.
alaskapublic.org
Flight cancellations lead to hectic holiday travel for Alaskans
‘Twas the night before Christmas Eve, and Michael Mahmood was planning to visit his girlfriend’s family in Denver for the holidays. He drove up from Seward to Anchorage. Then he got an alert: His flight from Seattle to Denver was canceled. He went to the Anchorage airport anyway, and saw the customer service line.
kinyradio.com
Search and rescue at Mt. Baldy successful
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Alaska Wildlife Trooper responded up the mountain and located the hiker 3/4 of the ways up. At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Anchorage responded to Mt. Baldy in Eagle River for the report of an injured hiker. The hiker was identified as 33-year...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cancelations, delays cause headaches for Alaska travelers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancelations and delays add up. Although the weather has cleared in Southcentral, many Alaskans are still just trying to get home to their families. Stoney Butler traveled from San Diego through Seattle and was supposed to be...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have to find a new place to pick up their pharmacy prescriptions. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, announced in a company press release at the end of September that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, Inc., effective Jan. 1.
ktoo.org
Flight cancellations in Seattle and Anchorage leave Juneau’s airport parking lot packed
Juneau’s airport parking lots are packed as residents struggle to leave Seattle. Airport Manager Patty Wahto said both long-term and short-term parking lots, which fit about 250 cars total, are at capacity. She said Juneau residents should avoid parking at the airport for the next day or two. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow removal slowed in Anchorage due to high winds
A certified sleep consultant helps parents who struggle with sleepless kids overcome the bedtime battles, Christmas trees can now be recycled and there's a warming bus set up in the valley. With Alaska's short days in the winter and long days in the summer, it can be difficult for children...
alaskasnewssource.com
Overturned aircraft remains unrecovered on Wasilla Lake
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds that whipped through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have long since died down, but remnants of the mess it left in its wake can still be seen on Wasilla Lake. While housesitting for a friend on the lake, Rick Long saw something rather unusual — an...
ktoo.org
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
kdll.org
ENSTAR buyer finalizes sale
The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle. That means Canadian company TriSummit can move forward with the purchase of ENSTAR Natural Gas and its share in Cook Inlet’s gas storage facility — an $800 million deal. ENSTAR has about 150,000...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident converts bus into shelter for valley homeless
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The windstorm that picked up over the holiday weekend served as a stark reminder that the weather in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough can be brutal, especially for those experiencing homelessness. With resources stretched thin in an area that spans over 25,000 square miles, finding a place to get out of the cold for the night is critical.
alaskasnewssource.com
City seeks plan to keep shelter at Sullivan running through 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage’s budget for homeless services is stretched thin following increases in the number of homeless residents staying at the Sullivan Arena. Last Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly voted to increase the Sullivan Arena bed capacity by 160 beds for a total of 360...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks
Winds in Wasilla were strong enough to break the tie-downs of a Piper Cub, pushing it two houses down from where it was secured originally. Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement...
alaskasnewssource.com
Drifted snow prompts disaster declaration in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Palmer declared a local disaster on Dec. 23 due to drifts from the feet of snow that fell recently in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The declaration was signed by Palmer Mayor Steve Carrington and Manager John Moosey, and requested assistance from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and the National Guard.
Resources for military families: Purple Star schools
During the recent town halls that the Anchorage School District held regarding the closing of six schools, parents voiced several concerns: They said they loved their schools. They loved their teachers. The school was the center of the neighborhood. But most of all, parents feared the disruption their kids would...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man killed in crash on Parks Highway north of Willow
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was shut in both directions Wednesday as authorities tended to a fatal crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, the crash took place at mile 77.5 at around 1:20 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic...
Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar dumps on Anchorage public on his way out the door to the Senate
Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar has let the public get under his skin. So much so, that he spent much of his resignation letter criticizing the people he represents. While most of his letter was a review of his perceived accomplishments, Dunbar could not pass up the chance to have the last word in disparaging those who have called him to task over spending and Assembly priorities. As the Anchorage Assembly grew more radical in recent years, the taxpaying public pushed back, with more and more people attending meetings to voice their disagreement with how their elected representatives were governing.
alaskasnewssource.com
Passengers see fewer delays, cancellations as airport backlog improves
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flight cancellations and travel delays that frustrated many passengers on Friday are now easing, Alaska Airlines says. On Monday, as of 8:45 p.m., only 57 arriving and departing flights were delayed and 10 flights were canceled at Anchorage International, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. Christmas Day saw 64 arrivals and departures delayed, and six canceled flights.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
Comments / 0