Thai economy got a boost from tourism in November – finance ministry
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy in November was supported by tourism while private consumption was steady and exports slowed from the previous month, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Economic stability remained good while price pressures eased, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and...
Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam’s gross domestic product grew 8.02% in 2022, the fastest pace annually since 1997, backed by strong domestic retail sales and exports. The reading is higher than an official growth target of 6.0%-6.5% and growth last year of just 2.58%, when COVID-19 lockdowns left a dent on the economy and impacted factory activity.
Oil price cap may widen Russia’s 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
Most major Gulf markets drop as China COVID surge sours sentiment
(Reuters) – Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world’s second-biggest economy. Chinese hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure on Wednesday...
Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe collapse to a post-Soviet low
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed. The European Union, traditionally Russia’s...
South Korea Nov retail sales fall for third straight month
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s retail sales fell for a third straight month in November, government data showed on Thursday, and were set to end the last quarter of 2022 with losses, reversing gains in the third quarter. The country’s retail sales fell 1.8% in November, on a...
Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field. The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green...
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day – UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING (Reuters) – Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world’s most populous nation. COVID infections started to sweep across China in...
China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan 1
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will adjust import and export tariffs on some goods from January 1, in order to speed and promote development and expand domestic demand, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Export tariffs on aluminium and aluminium alloys are to be raised, the ministry said in a...
Italy PM to meet with Intel to “facilitate” chip factory investment
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would request a meeting with representatives of Intel to discuss a possible multibillion-euro investment by the U.S. chipmaker in Italy. Intel earlier this year announced it aimed to build a chip factory in the country as...
Italy’s Nexi signs digital payments deal with TIM’s Olivetti
MILAN (Reuters) – Nexi and Telecom Italia’s Olivetti have teamed up to provide advanced electronic payment solutions to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the accord, Nexi’s payment systems will be built into Olivetti’s cash registers, they said in a joint statement, with the companies also planning to develop and sell integrated tax and payment solutions for retailers.
Fosun’s app allows users in China to register for BioNTech COVID vaccines In Hong Kong
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Fosun Pharmaceutical said users of its health mobile app in China can now register to have COVID-19 vaccinations in Hong Kong using BioNTech’s vaccine. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after re-opening
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules for international arrivals has raised hopes that its multi-billion dollar travel business will soon flourish again but countries longing for the return of Chinese tourists will likely face more of a wait. China’s National Health Commission announced on Monday that...
Chinese make travel plans as COVID rules ease further
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by COVID-19 curbs, flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening, even as rising infections strained the health system and further roiled the economy. Zero-tolerance measures – from shuttered borders to...
ECB sets capital requirements for Monte dei Paschi for 2023, removes dividend ban
MILAN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has set the minimum capital requirements for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) for next year and also removed a ban on the distribution of dividends, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday. The ECB told Monte dei Paschi it...
TC Energy says Keystone Pipeline operational to all delivery points
(Reuters) – TC Energy Corp said on Thursday it had completed a controlled restart of its Keystone pipeline’s extension to Cushing, Oklahoma, and the pipeline was now operational to all delivery points. The 622,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline was shut on Dec. 7 after it spilled 14,000 barrels of oil...
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 million
(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems to Taiwan for estimated $180 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Northrup Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale. (Reporting by Adrees Ali, writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing...
Lessor BOC Aviation orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes
(Reuters) – Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd said on Wednesday it had ordered 40 Boeing Co 737 MAX planes to be delivered in 2027 and 2028, in a year-end boost to the U.S. manufacturer’s order book. The Singapore-based lessor said it also amended its existing purchase agreement with...
U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.
Germany’s energy crisis powers hydrogen switch
KELHEIM, Germany (Reuters) – From the moment Russian gas exports to Germany were first disrupted in June, German firm Kelheim Fibers began casting around for alternative options to keep its engines running. As a result, the Bavarian-based firm, whose fibres are used in anything from teabags to tampons, will...
