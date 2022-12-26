ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Vernal woman killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir

HEBER CITY — A Vernal woman was killed and another person was in serious condition following a crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday morning, state troopers said. The crash occurred just north of the reservoir, about 19 miles south of Heber City, when a westbound Toyota...
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Federal agencies have joined Provo holiday arson investigation

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have made an arrest in a pair of holiday arsons that appear to have links to other fires in the area. Detectives with the Provo Police Department arrested a 19-year-old suspect Tuesday in fires set in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to a Wednesday evening post by Provo Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield. The fires both came in the recreation room of the Centennial Apartments, 320 N 1020 E.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy