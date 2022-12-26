PROVO, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have made an arrest in a pair of holiday arsons that appear to have links to other fires in the area. Detectives with the Provo Police Department arrested a 19-year-old suspect Tuesday in fires set in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to a Wednesday evening post by Provo Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield. The fires both came in the recreation room of the Centennial Apartments, 320 N 1020 E.

