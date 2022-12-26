Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Rodney Harrison Makes Prediction About Tom Brady’s NFL Future
Rodney Harrison believes a new NFL chapter is on the horizon for Tom Brady. Brady’s football future is totally uncertain as the 2022 regular season winds down. Retirement surely is on the table for the 45-year-old, who’s labored through the campaign with the Buccaneers and might end up missing the playoffs. There’s also a chance the seven-time Super Bowl champion marches on in Tampa Bay, his NFL home since March 2020.
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Will Handle Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Going Forward
If Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2023, it sounds like both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be on his staff. The only question is: What will be their roles next season?. The pair of Patriots staffers, who returned to Foxboro in the...
Patriots Place Tight End On IR Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The Patriots’ tight end room is in rough shape. New England on Tuesday placed practice squad tight end Scotty Washington on injured reserve, leaving them with just one fully healthy player at the position. Washington was elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Shannon Sharpe Warns Mac Jones After ‘Dirty’ Play Vs. Bengals
Mac Jones is starting to build a reputation, one that doesn’t paint the Patriots quarterback in a positive light. Jones drew the ire of many in the football world Saturday when he made a dangerous play at the expense of Eli Apple. After Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up a loose football and raced to the end zone, Jones ran alongside Apple before cutting down the Cincinnati cornerback with a low hit.
Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Details Origin Of ‘Gronk Spike’
It ended up being the perfect touchdown celebration for Rob Gronkowski over the course of his NFL career. But the former New England Patriots legendary tight end didn’t start the “Gronk spike.”. Gronkowski shared the origin story of the famed move with Kay Adams on the “Up and...
Rob Gronkowski Sets Record Straight On Potential NFL Return
Rob Gronkowski caused quite the stir with a recent tweet, forcing him to eventually set the record straight on his thoughts about a potential return to the NFL. Gronkowski decided to light Twitter on fire on Dec. 21, tweeting out that he was “bored.” In what was the lock of the century, that tweet ended up being connected to a brand deal for the retired tight end and had nothing to do with a possible return to the NFL.
Terrell Owens Campaigning For NFL, Cowboys Return At Age 49
It sounds as though Terrell Owens is eyeing a comeback to an NFL, specifically with the Dallas Cowboys. According to a report published by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston on Wednesday, Owens and his agent have been campaigning for the 49-year-old Hall of Famer to receive a tryout with the Cowboys.
Tom Brady’s NFL Longevity Displayed Again With Insane Stat
It feels as though Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has spent half his life playing football in the NFL. Well, it’s because the legendary signal-caller actually has done just that. The NFL came out with an insane stat Thursday that continues to showcase Brady’s incredible longevity as he...
Derek Carr Stepping Away From Raiders Following Benching
It looks like things could get ugly between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Just hours after Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Carr would be benched in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham, the veteran QB was not spotted by reporters at practice and will reportedly be taking time away from the organization.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Derek Carr To Patriots? How QB Trade Or Signing Could Work
Some believe the Patriots should consider moving on from Mac Jones this offseason while adding Derek Carr, who appears to be in his final days as a member of the Raiders. We would strongly advise against such a plan, but we’ve been wrong before. But if the Patriots wanted...
Will Packers Corner Regret Slight Toward Vikings Star Justin Jefferson?
Jaire Alexander is known for his boisterous confidence, but the Packers cornerback might have gone too far Thursday. Green Bay faces a must-win game in Week 17 as it takes on the Vikings at Lambeau Field. Minnesota won the first matchup in Week 1, 23-7, thanks to an incredible performance from Justin Jefferson.
These Could Be Patriots’ Available Cornerbacks Vs. Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last week, after dropping into coverage on a career-high nine snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders, Matthew Judon joked that he should begin moonlighting as a defensive back. The New England Patriots might need him to this Sunday. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Practices on Thursday
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) participated in team practice on Thursday, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. This is a fantastic sign as Hurts continues his recovery process. He’s still far from being able to play in Week 17, but it bodes well for his chances if needed in Week 18 and, more importantly, in the first round of the playoffs. This is certainly something to keep an eye on heading into the weekend, as Hurts’s status against the Saints on Sunday could come down to the wire.
Cowboys-Titans DFS Showdown: Injury and Slate Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will head into Tennessee to take on a depleted Titans squad...
Raiders Benching Derek Carr Gives Opportunity To Former Patriot
The Raiders will have a new look behind center for their final two games of the 2022 regular season. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday revealed Derek Car will be benched for Weeks 17 and 18, even though the Silver and Black aren’t yet mathematically eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Carr enters the penultimate week of the campaign as the league leader in interceptions thrown (14), a title he earned after throwing three picks in the Raiders’ ugly road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve.
Bears WR Chase Claypool Limited in Practice Thursday
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) was a limited participant in team practice on Thursday, per the team’s Twitter. Claypool hasn’t played since Week 13, but a limited designation on Thursday gives some hope for him to suit up this weekend. The Bears desperately need more out of him in 2023 as they begin their offseason quest of putting more talent around quarterback Justin Fields. Claypool is yet to catch a touchdown in a Bears uniform since being traded to the team back before Week 9. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday as a determinant of his game status this weekend.
How Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Is Affecting Patriots’ Dolphins Prep
Five days out from their pivotal Week 17 matchup with Miami, the New England Patriots do not know who will be playing quarterback for the Dolphins. Starter Tua Tagovailoa landed in concussion protocol following Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, putting his availability for this week’s AFC East rematch in doubt.
49ers Receiver Trolls Davante Adams Over Derek Carr’s Raiders Benching
The Raiders and 49ers don’t have much to play for in Week 16, but that didn’t stop one San Francisco wide receiver from trash talking heading into Sunday’s matchup. Las Vegas shocked the NFL world when it announced Derek Carr would be benched for the final two games of the season. The decision reportedly is to keep the 31-year-old healthy for a potential trade, and the quarterback reportedly left the facility as former New England Patriots signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will be the starter against the 49ers this Sunday.
J.J. Watt Announces NFL Retirement Plans With Heartfelt Tweet
J.J. Watt apparently is on the verge of calling it a career. The Arizona Cardinals’ Christmas Day clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a special one for Watt, whose 2-month-old son, Koa, was in attendance at State Farm Stadium. Watt on Tuesday took to Twitter to celebrate Koa’s first NFL game as a spectator and in the process revealed it was his “last ever NFL home game.” The Cardinals, who are out of the running for a playoff berth, round out their 2022 season with road games against the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0