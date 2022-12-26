ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man hit, killed by train after jumping onto Queens subway tracks to get phone on Christmas

By Mira Wassef
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago
QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said.

The man, 46, was trying to get his phone when he was hit and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station, officials said. Police got a 911 call around 11:35 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Service on the E, F and R lines was impacted while emergency services responded, according to NYC Transit.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified. No criminality was involved, police said.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

