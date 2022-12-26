Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) participated in team practice on Thursday, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. This is a fantastic sign as Hurts continues his recovery process. He’s still far from being able to play in Week 17, but it bodes well for his chances if needed in Week 18 and, more importantly, in the first round of the playoffs. This is certainly something to keep an eye on heading into the weekend, as Hurts’s status against the Saints on Sunday could come down to the wire.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO