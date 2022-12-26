Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
At Least a Few Airlines Were on Time This Year
After the year-end winter mess that resulted in canceled flights, mountains of lost baggage and numerous negative headlines for Southwest, some airlines can celebrate December knowing they had a decent amount of on-time flights this year. Cirium, an aviation analytics company, just released its On-Time Performance Review for 2022, an annual report that ranks North American airlines on their punctuality. The company tracked 99% of flights up to December 15 to calculate the findings in its report.
Macao eases COVID rules but tourism, casinos yet to rebound
MACAO (AP) — Only a few tourists crisscrossed the wavy black and white paving of Macao’s historic Senado Square on a recent weekday and many of the shops were shuttered. The gaming hub on China’s south coast near Hong Kong has endured some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls for nearly three years, and a loosening of border restrictions after China rolled back its “zero-COVID” strategy in early December is widely expected to boost its tourism-driven economy. But for now, China’s worst wave of infections so far is keeping away the hoards of high rollers who usually fill its casinos. From Dec. 23-27, the city saw a daily average of only 8,300 arrivals, according to police data. That’s just 68% of November’s level. The scene improved on New Year’s Eve with 28,100 visitors entering the city that day, but that’s only 66% of the level a year ago. The daily average was 108,000 in 2019, before the pandemic. Last week, China announced it would resume issuing passports for tourism, potentially setting up a flood of Chinese going abroad, but also spicing up competition for Macao.
As Silicon Valley retrenches, a tech talent shift accelerates
Priya Natarajan, a seasoned software engineer, was restless this year and looking for her next career move. She wanted two things: a job where her technical skills would be put to good use in a field that could make “a big impact on the world,” she said. Natarajan,...
China approves Merck's covid therapy amid shortage of drugs
China approved Merck's coronavirus antiviral molnupiravir for emergency use as Beijing seeks to expand access to treatments amid a massive wave of infections following its abrupt pivot away from its Covid Zero policy in early December. The drug, known by the brand name Lagevrio, has been granted conditional emergency approval...
Brazil takes top stock crown in dire year for equity markets
Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.
Kenya's economic growth beats expectations but slows on drought
Kenya's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter, but slower than in the previous five quarters as a drought reduced farm output and election season fears curbed investment and consumer spending. Gross domestic product expanded 4.7% in the three months through September from a year...
