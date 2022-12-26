ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

By Dustin Lattimer
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jn0sQ_0jv0Zq6N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CKX8_0jv0Zq6N00
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

HAYS, Kan. ( KSNF/KODE ) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks.

On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal cancer, after a hospital worker at Hays Medical Center caught him vaping marijuana. Bretz said he has been vaping, as well as eating THC paste with bread, to relieve symptoms of his condition, since being hospitalized roughly three weeks ago.

Bretz is in the final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer and told The Wichita Eagle that he most often lies ‘flat on his back’ in his hospital bed and can’t stand up without being assisted. Bretz told the Kansas City Star that his doctor told him to use whatever was necessary to relieve his pain, including products containing THC — the active ingredient in cannabis.

Police told Bretz that his vaping device could potentially be a fire hazard, due to the presence of oxygen in the room. In many vaping devices, puffing activates the battery-powered heating device, which vaporizes the liquid in the cartridge or reservoir for inhalation.

Bretz was cited for drug possession and is set to appear in court after the new year on January 2nd, 2023.

Medicinal cannabis is illegal Kansas, despite 68% of state residents support state-sanctioned medical marijuana access, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). Idaho and Nebraska also ban the practice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy