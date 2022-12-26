Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger remains high, accumulating snow Friday
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
KRQE News 13
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
NBCMontana
Slick roads, active weather to end the week
Snow showers will begin to taper off this afternoon. Clearing skies will lead to the development of fog tonight and Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s. Roads will be slick again Thursday morning. A weak disturbance will arrive late Thursday and early Friday. Mountain passes could...
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
NBCMontana
Wind, rain and snow to impact travel this week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11AM for the West Glacier Region, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Freezing rain will be the main threat. Ice accumulations of a light glaze will be possible. WINTER STORM WARNING until midnight tonight for Big Sky, Targhee Pass,...
KRQE News 13
Winter storm arrives Tuesday night
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a beautiful and quiet Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures were about 10 degrees above average across New Mexico. But all that will change very quickly starting tonight as a large winter storm pushes into the state. It is already bringing a bit of snow to southern Colorado this evening and will continue to spread south and east into your Wednesday.
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger high in Cabinet & Purcell Ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center is reporting that avalanche danger is high Thursday in the Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains of Idaho and the Cabinet and Purcell Ranges of Northwest Montana. The forecast notes: "Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions at Treeline and...
oilcity.news
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
Forecaster urges caution amidst Western Montana avalanche warnings
A warm, wet, and windy storm is sweeping across western Montana after last week’s bitter cold, triggering avalanche warnings
KOAT 7
Winter Storm to impact New Mexico on Wednesday
Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Analyzing fog development
Fog is a relatively common occurrence is western Montana. It’s often described as a stratus clouds resting close to the ground. Did you know there are different types of fog and different way they develop. Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains. For fog to form, the...
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona’s high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Communities near Flagstaff received as much as a foot of snow by midday Wednesday before the storm...
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
Surging wind gusts up to 55 mph whip Tri-Cities, Eastern WA
More flights were canceled because Tuesday night’s wind.
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
NBCMontana
Ice injuries on rise across southwest Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Physicians are noticing an uptick in injuries in southwest Montana. With the frigid temperatures the Treasure State experienced last week, has left roads and sidewalks icy. Creating a higher chance for people to slip, fall, and injuring themselves. Bridger Orthopedics officials say the most common injury...
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
Montana’s 15 Ski Areas and Resorts You Need To Know
It's the perfect time to grab your skis or snowboard and shred some fresh powder, but what if you wanted to check out somewhere new? Where should you go?. Montana's ski season is fully underway with every ski resort and area open for the 2022-23 season, and it's been wild. Every mountain has seen a surge of locals and travelers looking to carve Montana's pristine mountains.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
Comments / 0