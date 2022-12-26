Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Arrest of driver in fatal crash expected soon
The long wait is nearly over for John’s Island residents seeking justice for their elderly neighbors whose car was struck from behind on A1A in Indian River Shores in May by a black Mercedes Benz heading in the same direction at a high rate of speed. Chris Ingraham, an...
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
COPS: Seven Bridges Homeowner Drank Canadian Whiskey Before Crashing Near Guard House
REFUSED FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS. “PULLED AWAY” WHILE BEING HANDCUFFED. “SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE DUE TO COLLIDING WITH A PALM TREE.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man who allegedly crashed his Porsche SUV into a tree near the Seven Bridges Guard House on Christmas Eve […]
cbs12.com
Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Pembroke Pines
The plane had to make an emergency landing in Pembroke Pines.
cw34.com
Uptick in boat motor thefts in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office said GPS devices and boat motors are being targeted by thieves in Martin County. Authorities say travelling criminals work in groups to scout out driveways, storage facilities, and marinas before returning to take motors from boats without a locking mechanism, as well as GPS, Garmins, and Chart Plotters.
cw34.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95, lanes reopened
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — All lanes were blocked following a crash on I-95. Florida 511 reports that the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened on I-95 northbound near Exit 74 (45th Street). Traffic is building through the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit. Right lanes were blocked, but...
cw34.com
Crash cleared, lanes reopened on Turnpike's southbound lanes in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The crash has been cleared, lanes have reopened. FHP said the delay was caused by a two-way crash, no injuries were reported. All lanes are blocked on the Florida Turnpike's southbound lanes after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Florida Department...
cw34.com
PBIA experiencing heavy delays due to holiday travel
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Those traveling back home for the holidays are likely dealing with delays, especially if they are taking to the skies. The FAA said departures to Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday are delayed an average of 63 minutes due to airport volume. Early...
cw34.com
Residents asking for more law enforcement presence after fatal Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly accident on US-1 claimed a life in Jensen beach Monday morning and some residents say there needs to be more law enforcement on the road to prevent deadly crashes. This comes after two fatal accidents in three months in Martin County. A...
Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives
Another round of canceled flights by Southwest Airlines left many travelers waiting or looking for other flights Wednesday.
Southwest cancels more flights at South Florida airports
MIAMI - For passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week relief is still a few days away. On Wednesday the air carrier canceled more than 2,500 flights. As of 8 a.m., at Miami International, eight Southwest arrivals and 12 departures were canceled. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 19 arrivals and 16 departures were canceled. Out of the 2,743 cancellations already made for Wednesday flights within, into or out of the United States as of 5:30 a.m., 2,505 of them are operated by Southwest, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Meanwhile, the website shows the airline has already canceled another 2,348...
WPBF News 25
One dead, another transported to trauma center after Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. One person is dead after a crash in Jensen Beach Monday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 when two drivers were between Westmoreland Boulevard and Eugenia Street.
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
Stuart Boat Show Sails Into Town
The largest boat show along Florida’s Treasure Coast will dock along the St. Lucie River January 13-15 The post Stuart Boat Show Sails Into Town appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect
A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
Miami New Times
Doral Man Charged With Spraying Bullets Out of Lamborghini UPDATED
Update published 12/28/2022 3:10 p.m.: After his arrest for allegedly firing off a hail of bullets from a moving vehicle on the Palmetto Expressway, Nelson Perez-Valdivia's bond on a prior criminal case was revoked. A Miami-Dade County judge revoked the bond on December 28, keeping Perez-Valdivia behind bars while his...
Man who shot and killed woman, then himself, was a firearms instructor
WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man who deputies say killed a woman before turning the gun on himself had a decades-long career in South Florida as a firearms instructor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Mark Alan Lee, 58, shot a man and woman in his home near West...
cw34.com
K-9 takes down felon hiding under a blanket inside a closet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Vero Beach had a warrant out for his arrest but even after hiding under a blanket inside of a closet a K-9 was able to apprehend him. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including: FTA possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor FTA for driving without a license.
