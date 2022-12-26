PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Doak gives eight important suggestions on practicing mobile heater safety. “Number one we’d like to keep all sides three feet from any combustible, sofas, curtain, clothes or paper anything like that. Number two never run a heater under cords or under a carpet and we never run a heater on an extension cord. Once again being very careful with our electric heaters being attached to our outlets directly.” Doak said.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO