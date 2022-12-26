Read full article on original website
Ohio woman charged 6 years after allegedly leaving 30 pets to die
Christine Edgar will face criminal charges of abandonment and cruelty after the dead bodies of her 30 pets were found in the house she left in approximately 2016. Edgar lived at 70629 Main Street, Barton, where she reportedly raised prize-winning show rabbits. ORGINIAL STORY: 30 pet bodies found in repossessed Belmont County house 7News was […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start
Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
WTAP
Drive sober or get pulled over this holiday weekend
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s what law enforcement want you to keep in mind when going out for your New Year’s celebrations. Trooper Lea mikes with the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that they will have a lot of officers out working overtime this weekend.
WTAP
UPDATE: Police have identified a person of interest in connection to missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming. Authorities have developed a person of interest who they feel has information in regard to the investigation of Gretchen Fleming. This was done through the cooperation of owner and...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police ask for public assistance to find missing teen
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing teen from Roane County. Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, ran away from a residence in Spencer Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from state police. The post said Ash was...
WDTV
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Fatal Fire
The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
wajr.com
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
WTAP
Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office, the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department, and the McConnelsville Police Department are investigating a structure fire resulting in two fatalities. According to the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, the department responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The Stockport Fire...
WTAP
Christmas Zoo officially comes to an end after Christmas weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 33rd annual Christmas Zoo has officially come to an end. They collected over 500 stuffed animals and over $1900. Programming Director at WMOA, Ben Marshall, says the money raised went towards the Christmas Day feast at KOFC, Marietta Community Foundation and food pantries in Marietta. Marshall...
WHIZ
Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022
With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
WTAP
The Children’s Listening Place receives donation from Williamstown Bank
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Sharon Anderson with Williamstown Bank, the bank partnered with Kasasa on a nationwide contest. The contest ‘These are my People’ was to highlight what institutions do for their community. Alexa Barker with The Children’s Listening Place found out about the contest and...
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
WTAP
Even though its the holidays first responders are still out working
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family members typically gather for Christmas and other holidays but not everyone is able to attend. First responders like firefighters, law enforcement, medical personal, and other occupations give up their holidays to help others. Lieutenant Ben Woodward with Parkersburg Fire Department talked about how his family...
WSAZ
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say. According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.
WTAP
How to remain safe while heating your home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Doak gives eight important suggestions on practicing mobile heater safety. “Number one we’d like to keep all sides three feet from any combustible, sofas, curtain, clothes or paper anything like that. Number two never run a heater under cords or under a carpet and we never run a heater on an extension cord. Once again being very careful with our electric heaters being attached to our outlets directly.” Doak said.
WHIZ
Fatal House Fire Update
McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
Fire dept. taking donations after Ohio family’s home, presents were destroyed on Christmas
UPDATE (2:46 p.m. on Dec. 25): The Pomeroy Fire Department is asking for donations for the Ohio family of six who lost their home and belongings to a fire on Christmas. PFD says that when the fire happened, the family was staying at a motel due to winter storm power outages. All the family’s Christmas […]
WHIZ
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
