ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start

Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
LOGAN, OH
WTAP

Drive sober or get pulled over this holiday weekend

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s what law enforcement want you to keep in mind when going out for your New Year’s celebrations. Trooper Lea mikes with the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that they will have a lot of officers out working overtime this weekend.
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

Police: Missing Harrison County man is found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Morgan Co. Fatal Fire

The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
MALTA, OH
WTAP

Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office, the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department, and the McConnelsville Police Department are investigating a structure fire resulting in two fatalities. According to the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, the department responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The Stockport Fire...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
WTAP

Christmas Zoo officially comes to an end after Christmas weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 33rd annual Christmas Zoo has officially come to an end. They collected over 500 stuffed animals and over $1900. Programming Director at WMOA, Ben Marshall, says the money raised went towards the Christmas Day feast at KOFC, Marietta Community Foundation and food pantries in Marietta. Marshall...
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022

With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

The Children’s Listening Place receives donation from Williamstown Bank

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Sharon Anderson with Williamstown Bank, the bank partnered with Kasasa on a nationwide contest. The contest ‘These are my People’ was to highlight what institutions do for their community. Alexa Barker with The Children’s Listening Place found out about the contest and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident

MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Even though its the holidays first responders are still out working

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family members typically gather for Christmas and other holidays but not everyone is able to attend. First responders like firefighters, law enforcement, medical personal, and other occupations give up their holidays to help others. Lieutenant Ben Woodward with Parkersburg Fire Department talked about how his family...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say. According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

How to remain safe while heating your home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Doak gives eight important suggestions on practicing mobile heater safety. “Number one we’d like to keep all sides three feet from any combustible, sofas, curtain, clothes or paper anything like that. Number two never run a heater under cords or under a carpet and we never run a heater on an extension cord. Once again being very careful with our electric heaters being attached to our outlets directly.” Doak said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Fatal House Fire Update

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Garden Road Fire Damages Home

The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy