New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett
The quarterback said he wished he “could have played better” in their 15 games together. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and...
Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Kicker and defense streaming options for championship weekend. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Commanders Name Carson Wentz Starting QB for Week 17
Washington makes a quarterback change ahead of a crucial game. Carson Wentz, who last started for the Commanders in their 12–7 win over the Bears back in Week 6, has regained his spot more than two months later. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that he, and not Taylor Heinicke, will lead the way when Washington hosts the Browns on Sunday.
Report: NFLPA Launches Second Probe Into Tua Concussion Handling
The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against Packers. After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins quarterback...
Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson
The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
NFL Rescinds Suspension for Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi
The Denver defensive end and the Los Angeles tackle swiped at each other’s helmets after the Rams’ Christmas Day win. The Broncos and Rams, both mired in two of the most disappointing seasons in recent NFL history, have received glimmers of good news. The league announced Tuesday evening...
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’
The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career. View the original article to see embedded media. Just a day after firing coach Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos general manager George Paton spoke to media members and addressed their franchise quarterback’s ongoing situation. Russell Wilson is currently...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
Raiders’ Derek Carr Leaves Team Following Demotion, per Reports
Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. On the same day that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Derek Carr would be benched for the team’s final two games, the veteran quarterback apparently won’t even suit up for the team the rest of this season.
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Jim Harbaugh Makes Sense for the Broncos and Russell Wilson
After dismissing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should consider coaches who can stand up to Russell Wilson. Plus, buzz on other potential openings and why Mac Jones should be fined. Another NFL Monday, another in-season coach firing—our third of this year. So let’s start there …. • Maybe Nathaniel...
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Fiercely Defends Kirk Cousins
The star wide receiver is sticking up for his quarterback amid criticism. View the original article to see embedded media. Kirk Cousins is somewhat of a polarizing figure in NFL circles. Some observers view the Vikings quarterback as one of the top signal-callers in the NFL, while others dismiss him...
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Reveals Why He’s Retiring at Season’s End
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year admitted it was the “right time” for him to leave after 12 seasons. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt opened up about what led to his retirement decision while speaking with the media on Wednesday. The Cardinals...
Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs go head-to-head during Monday Night Football and home-field advantage is up for grabs. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
McDaniel: Tua suffered concussion in loss to Packers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England, though it’s unknown when the...
Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News
The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
Rams-Chargers Week 17 Betting Preview
The battle for Los Angeles puts the Chargers at near-touchdown total favorites against the Rams in Week 17. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth last week, giving them their first postseason appearance since 2018. Despite their success, Los Angeles has been outscored by 11 points this year. Based on the current standings in the AFC, the Chargers would face the Bengals in the first round of the playoffs.
Saints-Eagles Week 17 Betting Preview
The Eagles can clinch home-field advantage in the postseason with a win over the Saints. The only glimmer of hope for New Orleans to make the postseason would be winning their final two games over the Eagles and Panthers. They also need Carolina to beat the Buccaneers in Week 17 and Tampa to lose the following Sunday in Atlanta. The Saints are 2-5 on the road.
