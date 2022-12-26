ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

hernandosun.com

Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions

The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Dunedin man located

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Florida Purple Alert for a missing Dunedin man has been canceled because he was found, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an updated statement Thursday afternoon. The previous story is below. --- A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old man who's...
DUNEDIN, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
PLANT CITY, FL
observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
995qyk.com

3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays

We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Water main break closes off parts of downtown Tampa street, city crews say

TAMPA, Fla. - A water main break caused parts of North Jefferson Street to shut down in downtown Tampa on Monday, and crews said it could take two days to complete repairs. The City of Tampa said all lanes on North Jefferson Street are closed between East Kennedy Boulevard and East Twiggs Street. The Tampa Water Department is working to repair the water main break.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

ICI Homes Finishes The Year Strong

2022 was a successful year for ICI Homes, one of Florida’s best known and most prestigious home builders. “I’m proud to say that in 2022, we moved in almost twice as many homeowners in the Tampa Bay and Pasco County areas than the prior year,” says Greg Jones, Tampa division manager for ICI Homes.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters

TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
LAKELAND, FL

