Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Tampa, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
hernandosun.com
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Tuesday Afternoon Fire Guts Thonotosassa Home
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at 9933 E Fowler Avenue in Thonotosassa Tuesday afternoon. “Our 911 dispatch received calls at just after 2:00 PM from multiple callers reporting the mobile home was on fire. Engine 21 was the first
Bay News 9
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
Missing Dunedin man located
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Florida Purple Alert for a missing Dunedin man has been canceled because he was found, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an updated statement Thursday afternoon. The previous story is below. --- A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old man who's...
Mysuncoast.com
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
995qyk.com
3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays
We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
Clearwater Police two months into increased patrols for pedestrian safety
The Clearwater Police Department is two months into an initiative to help cut down on fatal pedestrian crashes.
fox13news.com
Adorable video shows Hillsborough shelter dogs excitedly choosing their new Christmas toys
TAMPA, Fla. - These very good pups were clearly on Santa's nice list. Shelter staff at Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center received over 200 toys from a previous adopter, who stopped by with their shelter "alumna" Bindi. The donated toys were a gift for the county's adoptable pets, so on...
fox13news.com
Water main break closes off parts of downtown Tampa street, city crews say
TAMPA, Fla. - A water main break caused parts of North Jefferson Street to shut down in downtown Tampa on Monday, and crews said it could take two days to complete repairs. The City of Tampa said all lanes on North Jefferson Street are closed between East Kennedy Boulevard and East Twiggs Street. The Tampa Water Department is working to repair the water main break.
The Laker/Lutz News
ICI Homes Finishes The Year Strong
2022 was a successful year for ICI Homes, one of Florida’s best known and most prestigious home builders. “I’m proud to say that in 2022, we moved in almost twice as many homeowners in the Tampa Bay and Pasco County areas than the prior year,” says Greg Jones, Tampa division manager for ICI Homes.
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters
TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
fox13news.com
Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
Bay News 9
PSTA offering free New Year's Eve rides across Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The countdown to 2023 is on. And to help ensure safety on the roads during the New Year’s Eve holiday, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is offering free rides on all routes all day and night. What You Need To Know. Free New Year's...
Woman With Walker Struck By Vehicle On West Bay Drive In Largo
LARGO, Fla. – A woman crossing West Bay Drive was struck by a vehicle and is in critical condition, according to police. According to police, on Tuesday around 7:20 pm, a female pedestrian with a walker was crossing southbound over West Bay Dr from the
As new roundabout opens in Sarasota, some residents, visitors express safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The detours around U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in downtown Sarasota are no more, as the newly constructed roundabout in the area opens to traffic. It comes after more than a year and a half of construction. Residents are glad to see the detours gone in the busy part of the […]
Comments / 0