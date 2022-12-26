GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - Two have been arrested without after authorities find 12 pounds of meth, various other drugs and stolen property in a Barton County house. The Barton County Sheriff's Office SAID that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant on a house just west of Odin. Deputies found 42-year-old Michael Clark and 41-year-old Dallas Lemonds and a large amount of drugs inside the house. Over 12 pounds of what is suspected to be meth, one pound of marijuana, a half-pound of suspected to be Psilocybin mushrooms and prescription medicines were taken out of the house. The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is thought to be over $200,000.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO