Cops visited a terminally-ill Kansas man's hospital room because he used a marijuana vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of cancer that will kill him within weeks.
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver of Larned was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
Several men from Great Bend were arrested following a traffic stop in Lane County.
GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after he drove off the road and his vehicle flipped upside down. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when he failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. His vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.
Two pet tortoises perished in a Great Bend house fire Sunday.
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
BOOKED: Melissa Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Battery and Criminal Trespass, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Williams Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Battery, Criminal Damage, and Criminal Trespass, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Mario Arias on Great Bend Municipal Court case for...
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department, along with the Great Bend Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 319 ½ E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Kevin Pekarek Jr., age 40, was located in the residence and taken into custody. During the search...
Kansas sheriff's deputies find over 12 pounds of meth, arrest two
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - Two have been arrested without after authorities find 12 pounds of meth, various other drugs and stolen property in a Barton County house. The Barton County Sheriff's Office SAID that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant on a house just west of Odin. Deputies found 42-year-old Michael Clark and 41-year-old Dallas Lemonds and a large amount of drugs inside the house. Over 12 pounds of what is suspected to be meth, one pound of marijuana, a half-pound of suspected to be Psilocybin mushrooms and prescription medicines were taken out of the house. The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is thought to be over $200,000.
Anyone driving by the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Great Bend might have noticed several papers taped to the doors and windows. Those papers informed the public the store is closed for good. The KFC restaurant has been in Great Bend for 52 years after opening its doors in 1970.
