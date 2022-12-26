Daredevil: Born Again Updated Cast List, Including Charlie Cox

When Marvel Studios first began to develop plans for Disney+, it was unclear what it would mean for the Marvel originals that premiered on Netflix – with Daredevil being the standout title. For a while, it was unclear where the fan-favorite series stood in regard to the franchise canon… but then along came both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye . The blockbuster and the series respectively reintroduced Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin, and as though that weren’t exciting enough, they are reuniting in the upcoming Disney+ original series Echo , and we are getting a special revival titled Daredevil: Born Again .

With a title taken from one of the most famous arcs in the titular character’s comic book history, Daredevil: Born Again was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and it is being planned for release in early 2024. Matt Corman and Chris Ord ( Covert Affairs , The Brave ) are on-board as head writers, and the show is putting together an excellent ensemble. Below you’ll find a list of all the actors who are presently attached, and we’ll continue to update this feature as more new names are announced.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Charlie Cox

It was back in May 2014 that Marvel Studios originally hired Charlie Cox to play Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil , and he had a successful run as the character between 2015 and 2018 – not only starring in three seasons of Daredevil , but also the Defenders crossover series. Following Daredevil’s cancellation in November 2018 , the character went M.I.A., but he has since come back not only for his aforementioned cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home , but also for a couple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (where he sports a spiffy yellow costume , referencing the hero’s original look).

We don’t presently know what Matt Murdock will be up to when his story starts in Daredevil: Born Again (we’ll know more after Echo ), but it is worth mentioning that the eponymous comic sees Daredevil’s greatest enemy learn his secret identity and use the information to systematically destroy his life. And speaking of his number one foe…

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Vincent D’Onofrio

Vincent D’Onofrio left one hell of an impression on Marvel fans with his brilliant turn as Wilson Fisk on Daredevil , and his arrival back into the MCU in Hawkeye is tremendous. We’ll next be getting to see the character in action in Echo , but then his on-going battle with the Man Without Fear will continue in Daredevil: Born Again (as was confirmed at SDCC 2022). The actor is presently starring in the EPIX series Godfather Of Harlem with Forest Whitaker, and on the feature side he has completed work on F. Gary Gray's crime drama Lift as well as Craig Gillespie's based-on-a-true-story dramedy Dumb Money .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Michael Gandolfini

In 2021, Michael Gandolfini – the son of the late James Gandolfini – made a splash in Hollywood starring in both Joe and Anthony Russo’s Cherry as well as Alan Taylor’s Sopranos prequel The Many Saints Of Newark . He has followed up those roles with an episode of the Paramount+ limited series The Offer and director Amy Rice’s film The Independent , and now he is preparing to make his first step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gandolfini’s casting was announced in December 2022 by Deadline , though the trade report doesn’t provide any specific details about his character beyond it being possible he plays “an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam.”

(Image credit: AMC)

Sandrine Holt

With a career that dates back to an episode of the 1989 Friday The 13th series, Sanadrine Holt has been a familiar face on the small screen for years, and in the last five she has had multi-episode runs on a number of popular shows including MacGyver , Mr. Robot , Homeland , Law & Order: Special Victims Unit , and Better Call Saul . One arena that she has not entered in her career to date is the superhero genre, but that will change with Daredevil: Born Again . The British actor was confirmed to be attached to the Marvel show by Variety in December 2022, though it is not presently known who she will be playing.

(Image credit: HBO)

Margarita Levieva

The same trade news that reported Sandrine Holt’s casting in Daredevil: Born Again also revealed that Margarita Levieva is going to be on the show… and the same amount of details about her role have been revealed. On the small screen, Levieva’s professional acting career dates back to a 2005 episode of Law & Order: Trial By Jury , but she is probably best known for her part as Amanda Clarke on Revenge and as Abigail ‘Abby’ Parker on The Deuce . In addition to being on the Marvel series, she has also lined up a role on the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series The Acolyte .

This feature will continue to grow as more cast members are announced for Daredevil: Born Again , so be sure to come back to read about the new names. In the meantime, you can plan your next big MCU rewatch with our Marvel Movies In Order feature, and learn about everything in the works from the franchise with our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.